BRONCOS

The Broncos are moving very quickly to replace Alex Singleton

Sep 25, 2024, 3:00 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos got bad news on Wednesday, as inside linebacker Alex Singleton tore his ACL against the Buccaneers and is done for the year.

It’s a huge bummer, as Singleton is a tackling machine and a leader on the Denver defense.

But the NFL waits for no one, and Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton are acting fast to replace Singleton.

First, it was reported early Wednesday morning that Denver would be adding Kwon Alexander to the practice squad. He’s a veteran who played for Payton in New Orleans at one point.

However, the Broncos weren’t done. The team is also signing Zach Cunningham to the practice squad, another veteran who led the NFL in tackles in 2020.

Cunningham had 164 tackles during that 2020 season with the Texans, so he knows how to bring down whoever has the football on the opposing team.

In total, Cunningham has played in 95 NFL games during a career that has seen stops in Houston, Tennessee and Philadelphia. Last season with the Eagles, Cunningham appeared in 13 games and had 10 starts. He had 85 tackles and a fumble recovery.

While both Alexander and Cunningham will need some time to adapt to Vance Joseph’s defense, they might not have much of a choice but to get ready quickly. With Singleton done for the year, one or both could be active on Sunday against the New York Jets.

They were patiently waiting for jobs, now each will get a chance to make an impact right away. Potentially even as a starter.

