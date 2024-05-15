Mark Schlereth got Stephen A. Smith to almost apologize to Denver

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was one of several media personalities to declare the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves series over after two games.

With Denver trailing 2-0, including an embarrassing Game 2 blowout at Ball Arena, Smith said he thought Minnesota would sweep the series.

Oh, how wrong that turned out to be.

The Nuggets have won three straight games, including a dominant performance from three-time NBA MVP on Tuesday night. Jokic had 40 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and zero turnovers in Denver’s 112-97 victory.

On Wednesday morning, 104.3 The Fan’s Mark Schlereth had some fun with Smith during his radio show “Schlereth and Evans.”

“Looking forward to seeing you in Denver soon,” Schlereth texted Smith live on the air.

“Let’s see if he looks down at his phone,” Mike Evans said.

“Oh, he just looked down!” the two guys joked.

Well, it turns out Smith did see the text from Schlereth, and talked about it live on ESPN as well as his upcoming apology to Denver.

"If Denver wins this series, if Denver ends up going to the Finals…not only am I going to go on [Mark Schlereth's] show, I might personally go on a damn apology tour throughout the city of Denver." – Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/eTeFKAcdTX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 15, 2024

“Not only am I going to go on his show, I might personally go on a damn apology tour throughout the city of Denver,” Smith said. “That’s how embarrassed I am by what I have seen Minnesota do over these last three games.”

Of course the Wolves have not played as well, but maybe that has something to do with the defending champions? Just some food for thought.

If the Nuggets go back to the NBA Finals, Stephen A. Smith will return to Colorado for ESPN’s live coverage. He’ll also come on 104.3 The Fan with Mark Mike and, and apparently say sorry for counting out the champs.

And with the way things are trending, hopefully that happens over the next few weeks.

