Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

INSIDE THE NUGGETS

Mark Schlereth got Stephen A. Smith to almost apologize to Denver

May 15, 2024, 12:24 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was one of several media personalities to declare the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves series over after two games.

With Denver trailing 2-0, including an embarrassing Game 2 blowout at Ball Arena, Smith said he thought Minnesota would sweep the series.

Oh, how wrong that turned out to be.

The Nuggets have won three straight games, including a dominant performance from three-time NBA MVP on Tuesday night. Jokic had 40 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and zero turnovers in Denver’s 112-97 victory.

On Wednesday morning, 104.3 The Fan’s Mark Schlereth had some fun with Smith during his radio show “Schlereth and Evans.”

“Looking forward to seeing you in Denver soon,” Schlereth texted Smith live on the air.

“Let’s see if he looks down at his phone,” Mike Evans said.

“Oh, he just looked down!” the two guys joked.

Well, it turns out Smith did see the text from Schlereth, and talked about it live on ESPN as well as his upcoming apology to Denver.

“Not only am I going to go on his show, I might personally go on a damn apology tour throughout the city of Denver,” Smith said. “That’s how embarrassed I am by what I have seen Minnesota do over these last three games.”

Of course the Wolves have not played as well, but maybe that has something to do with the defending champions? Just some food for thought.

If the Nuggets go back to the NBA Finals, Stephen A. Smith will return to Colorado for ESPN’s live coverage. He’ll also come on 104.3 The Fan with Mark Mike and, and apparently say sorry for counting out the champs.

And with the way things are trending, hopefully that happens over the next few weeks.

To listen to full episodes of Schlereth and Evans, click here.

Inside the Nuggets

David Adelman of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Los Angeles Lakers could poach Michael Malone’s right-hand man

David Adelman has gotten the okay from the Denver Nuggets to interview for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job

2 hours ago

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic delivers chef d’oeuvre in historic night against DPOY

Nikola Jokic cooked up such a heater in Denver's Game 5 win over Rudy Gobert that hoops fans were left questioning what they just saw

12 hours ago

Nikola Jokic accepts MVP trophy...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic accepts MVP trophy in front of roaring Ball Arena

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic collected his NBA MVP trophy on Tuesday night for his performance during the 2023-24 season

19 hours ago

Chris Finch...

Will Petersen

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch throws shade at Jamal Murray

Chris Finch is implying Jamal Murray must have gotten a $75,000 fine for the money sign gesture and the other $25,000 for throwing two items

20 hours ago

Shaq Jokic...

Will Petersen

Shaq tries to put the toothpaste back in the tube on Jokic snub

Shaq went on TMZ Sports to try to explain himself, and he didn't exactly provide clarity on why he did what he did to Nikola Jokic

23 hours ago

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves...

Jake Shapiro

Rudy Gobert fined for gesture that questioned NBA’s integrity

Another fine has been handed out for actions during the Nuggets second-round series with the Timberwolves, the NBA has fined Rudy Gobert

1 day ago

Mark Schlereth got Stephen A. Smith to almost apologize to Denver