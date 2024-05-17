Close
INSIDE THE NUGGETS

Sunday could be absolute chaos for Denver with two Game 7s

May 17, 2024, 1:15 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The city of Denver could have two Game 7s on Sunday, and sports fans might be overcome with anxiety.

We know that’s happening for the Denver Nuggets, after they were slaughtered by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6.

And when Game 7 begins at Ball Arena on Sunday is totally up in the air. In fact, it depends entirely on the Knicks and Pacers Game 6 later Friday night.

According to multiple reports, if Indiana forces a Game 7 with New York, they’ll play at 1:30 p.m. MT Sunday on ABC. That would leave the Nuggets and Wolves to play at 6:00 p.m. on TNT.

However, if the Knicks close out the Pacers in six games, that would slot Denver and Minnesota into the 1:30 p.m slot on ABC. If you like day games, you’re rooting for the Knicks. If you prefer a night game, then Go Pacers.

This gets even more complicated because if the Avalanche beat the Stars later tonight, they’ll also play a Game 7 on Sunday. It would be in Dallas so the arena isn’t double booked, but the nightmare scenario is the Avs and Nuggets playing at the same time.

Boston and Florida also have a Game 6 in a few hours, and Game 7 would be on Sunday. Again, the start time for the Avalanche depends heavily on what happens between the Bruins and Panthers. Florida currently leads that series 3-2.

In a perfect world, the Avs do indeed force a Game 7 and then one is an afternoon game and one is a night game. It’ll be stressful regardless, but the two Game 7s happening at the same time might be too much for all of us to take.

Stay tuned.

Sunday could be absolute chaos for Denver with two Game 7s