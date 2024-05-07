Close
INSIDE THE NUGGETS

TNT shows Jamal Murray throwing heat pack as Nuggets fall apart

May 6, 2024, 9:21 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets had a miserable first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, but perhaps the most embarrassing moment came when Jamal Murray threw a heat pack on the floor during play.

Upset with the officials in Game 2, Murray let his emotions boil over.

From deep on Denver’s bench, the TNT cameras caught Murray in the act. He somehow didn’t receive a technical foul even though play was briefly stopped after a whistle.

Take a look for yourself.

It’s a bad look for Murray, there’s no other way to slice it.

Even if the referees weren’t great in the first two quarters, Murray has to contain his frustrations better. The Nuggets weren’t down 61-35 at the break because of the officials.

They simply got outworked, and Murray didn’t do his part. He shot 1-10 from the floor and had two points.

Head coach Michael Malone also lost it on the refs, but didn’t receive a technical foul or perhaps even an ejection. Things are simply unraveling for Denver.

