Jamal Murray throws “inexcusable, dangerous” tantrum in Game 2

DENVER—Jamal Murray twice threw objects on the hardwood Monday during Game 2’s 106-80 blowout, expressing frustration during a second quarter that may have done the Denver Nuggets season in.

First, it was a towel, then it was a heating pack—both onto the court in the vicinities of referees during play. Neither time did refs notice, nor punish the Nuggets bench for the acts. The second time, the play was stopped and Ball Arena was told to respect the action.

Clearly, the officials didn’t know the slumping star point guard who was unhappy with multiple calls and how the game was going, tossed the items. Both were fairly large tripping hazards in high-traffic spots.

“We weren’t aware it had come from the bench, if we would have been aware it came from the bench, we could have reviewed it under the hostile act trigger,” NBA official Marc Davis told a pool reporter postgame. “The penalty would have been a technical foul… For an ejection, you would have to determine it was thrown directly at somebody versus thrown in frustration.”

Not only did Jamal Murray throw a heat pack on the court, but he throw a towel as well a few plays early at 4:57 in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/nCucPcGiul — Ryan Eichten (@REichten) May 7, 2024

The TNT camera shows Nuggets star Jamal Murray throwing a heat pack from the bench right into game action on the floor before a T-Wolves bucket. ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/btZp6dbtZR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 7, 2024

The frustration boiled over for the Nuggets in the second quarter. The Minnesota Timberwolves paced Denver 33-15 in building what would be a 32-point lead just after halftime. At the break Murray, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. scored just 12 points on 23 shots. The flashpoint was a sequence where Karl-Anthony Towns barreled into Murray but was not called for a charge—moments after he and his teammates appeared to travel. The Ball Arena crowd was into it and kept it up as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was nailed downstairs moments later by Anthony Edwards on a drive. That led Michael Malone into a firey tirade at Davis.

“Although Coach Malone was visibly upset about both his team and the officials, I did not hear him say anything unsportsmanlike that warranted a technical foul,” Davis said.

Mike Malone screaming at Marc Davis while guys from both teams yelled at Marc Davis was peak Marc Davis. pic.twitter.com/VEjcQp7ahQ — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 7, 2024

“The frustration crept over and I thought we lost control of our emotions a little bit tonight,” Michael Malone, who shared that he didn’t see the Murray flings said. “I felt it was a big play with Murray taking a charge that wasn’t granted. But we have to have more poise. As a unit tonight, we have to be better… no matter what happens you have to walk off the court feeling like you gave everything you had. A loss like this is tough, you feel exposed. What are you going to do about it? Have the courage to look yourself in the mirror and know you could do better. And do better next game.

It was just the second time Murray finished with under double-digit points in a postseason contest, scoring just eight—while shooting 3-of-18. He did fight for a game-high 13 rebounds but he threw as many assists as he did objects on the court—two.

Murray left Ball Arena without speaking to the media for the second straight game.

“I didn’t see it happen but when it was explained to me, the referees didn’t see it so they couldn’t call it but we tried to tell them fans were unlikely to have a heat pack,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said. “It’s inexcusable and dangerous and I’m sure it was a mistake by the officials but can’t allow that to happen.”

It’s widely expected that Muray will face some type of discipline for his tosses, which may include a suspension for Friday’s Game 3. Then the reigning champions will hope to start their comeback where they’re aiming to become just the sixth team in NBA history to rally after losing the first two home games of a series.