Cecil Lammey’s one-and-only first-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2024, 5:55 PM | Updated: 6:10 pm
The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here! It’s my favorite time of year, and the draft is basically three days of Christmas in April for me. I look forward to this every year, and each year I do one mock draft.
I do not do any trades in this mock draft, but after the No. 1 overall pick, I think we could see two moves just within the top-five picks. The Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings are desperately looking to move up. The New England Patriots may be bluffing about their quarterback interest, and they – along with the Arizona Cardinals – may be willing to move back for the right haul.
As you can see, there is a ton of potential activity on Thursday. My mock won’t be 100 percent correct, but if I can get around 5-10 picks correct then I’ll be more than happy – and that would be better than most any other mock out there.
Here is my 2024 first-round mock draft. Enjoy.
***
1. Chicago Bears (from CAR) – Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2. Washington Commanders – Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
3. New England Patriots – Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
4. Arizona Cardinals – Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State
5. Los Angeles Chargers – Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
6. New York Giants – Malik Nabors, WR, LSU
7. Tennessee Titans – Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
8. Atlanta Falcons – Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama
9. Chicago Bears – Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
10. New York Jets – Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
11. Minnesota Vikings – J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
12. Denver Broncos – Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
13. Las Vegas Raiders – Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
14. New Orleans Saints – Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
15. Indianapolis Colts – Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
16. Seattle Seahawks – JC Latham, OT, Alabama
17. Jacksonville Jaguars – Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
18. Cincinatti Bengals – Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
19. Los Angeles Rams – Darius Robinson, DT, Missouri
20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
21. Miami Dolphins – Laitu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
22. Philadelphia Eagles – Cooper Dejean, CB, Iowa
23. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE through HOU) – Jared Verse, Edge, FSU
24. Dallas Cowboys – Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
25. Green Bay Packers – Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State
27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU) – Kool Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
28. Buffalo Bills – Keon Coleman, WR, FSU
29. Detroit Lions – Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
30. Baltimore Ravens – Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
31. San Francisco 49ers – Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon
32. Kansas City Chiefs – Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
***
