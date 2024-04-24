Close
NFL DRAFT 2024

Cecil Lammey’s one-and-only first-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2024, 5:55 PM | Updated: 6:10 pm

BY CECIL LAMMEY


Denver Sports Analyst

The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here! It’s my favorite time of year, and the draft is basically three days of Christmas in April for me. I look forward to this every year, and each year I do one mock draft.

I do not do any trades in this mock draft, but after the No. 1 overall pick, I think we could see two moves just within the top-five picks. The Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings are desperately looking to move up. The New England Patriots may be bluffing about their quarterback interest, and they – along with the Arizona Cardinals – may be willing to move back for the right haul.

As you can see, there is a ton of potential activity on Thursday. My mock won’t be 100 percent correct, but if I can get around 5-10 picks correct then I’ll be more than happy – and that would be better than most any other mock out there.

Here is my 2024 first-round mock draft. Enjoy.

***

1. Chicago Bears (from CAR) – Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2. Washington Commanders – Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

3. New England Patriots – Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

4. Arizona Cardinals – Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State

5. Los Angeles Chargers – Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

6. New York Giants – Malik Nabors, WR, LSU

7. Tennessee Titans – Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

8. Atlanta Falcons – Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama

9. Chicago Bears – Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

10. New York Jets – Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

11. Minnesota Vikings – J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

12. Denver Broncos – Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

13. Las Vegas Raiders – Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

14. New Orleans Saints – Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

15. Indianapolis Colts – Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

16. Seattle Seahawks – JC Latham, OT, Alabama

17. Jacksonville Jaguars – Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU

18. Cincinatti Bengals – Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

19. Los Angeles Rams – Darius Robinson, DT, Missouri

20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

21. Miami Dolphins – Laitu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

22. Philadelphia Eagles – Cooper Dejean, CB, Iowa

23. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE through HOU) – Jared Verse, Edge, FSU

24. Dallas Cowboys – Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

25. Green Bay Packers – Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU) – Kool Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

28. Buffalo Bills – Keon Coleman, WR, FSU

29. Detroit Lions – Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

30. Baltimore Ravens – Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

31. San Francisco 49ers – Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon

32. Kansas City Chiefs – Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

***

How will it all unfold? Find out on Thursday night with me, John Davis and James Palmer on 104.3 The Fan.

