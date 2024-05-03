Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avs are in dominate form

May 3, 2024, 4:41 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Mike recaps the Avs’ dominant performance against the Jets and takes a look at their potential future opponents

Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Avalanche...

Will Petersen

There are reasons the Avalanche could want Vegas, but also Dallas

Let's start with the obvious, if it's Vegas the series will begin here; if it's Dallas, the Avalanche will head to Texas for Games 1 and 2

1 day ago

Cale Makar Norris...

Will Petersen

A yearly tradition: Avalanche star Cale Makar is up for the Norris

Cale Makar had a monster season for the Avalanche, posting 21 goals and 69 assists; this is his fourth time being nominated for the Norris

2 days ago

Avalanche Jets Valeri Nichushkin Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche ground the Jets, Round 2 bound with flurry of goals

Mikko Rantanen scored his first two goals of the series to give Colorado the lead, propelling the Avalanche and dispatching the Jets

3 days ago

Cale Makar Avs Jets...

Will Petersen

Avs throttle Jets, second period explosion leads to 3-1 series edge

Cale Makar scored one of the nastiest goals you will ever see, taking on the Jets by himself, and the Avs are one win away from Round 2

5 days ago

Avalanche Jets...

Will Petersen

Avalanche explode in third period, stun Jets with an electric rally

The unbelievable start to the third period gave the Avalanche a 2-1 series lead over the Jets, thanks to three goals in exactly six minutes

7 days ago

Justus Annunen Avs...

Will Petersen

The Avs make another goalie move, may mean Annunen is healthy

The Avs made yet another goalie move, as Ivan Prosvetov has been sent back to the minors, potentially signaling Justus Annunen is healthy

9 days ago

Avs are in dominate form