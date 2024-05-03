Avs are in dominate form
May 3, 2024, 4:41 PM
Mike recaps the Avs’ dominant performance against the Jets and takes a look at their potential future opponents
Let's start with the obvious, if it's Vegas the series will begin here; if it's Dallas, the Avalanche will head to Texas for Games 1 and 2
1 day ago
Cale Makar had a monster season for the Avalanche, posting 21 goals and 69 assists; this is his fourth time being nominated for the Norris
2 days ago
Mikko Rantanen scored his first two goals of the series to give Colorado the lead, propelling the Avalanche and dispatching the Jets
3 days ago
Cale Makar scored one of the nastiest goals you will ever see, taking on the Jets by himself, and the Avs are one win away from Round 2
5 days ago
The unbelievable start to the third period gave the Avalanche a 2-1 series lead over the Jets, thanks to three goals in exactly six minutes
7 days ago
The Avs made yet another goalie move, as Ivan Prosvetov has been sent back to the minors, potentially signaling Justus Annunen is healthy
9 days ago