A yearly tradition: Avalanche star Cale Makar is up for the Norris

Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar is up for the Norris Trophy for a fourth time in five years.

The NHL made that announcement on Wednesday morning, with Makar joining Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes and Nashville’s Roman Josi in the race for the best defenseman in the league.

Makar had another monster season for the Avs, posting 21 goals and 69 assists, good for a career-high 90 points. He played in 77 games, matching the most he’s ever skated in during one regular season.

Makar won the Norris in 2021-22, the year the Avalanche took home their third Stanley Cup and he also was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs. That campaign he had 28 goals and 58 assists, totaling 86 points.

The competition will be stiff, as both Hughes and Josi had great seasons. Hughes posted 92 points, tallying an absurd 75 assists. Josi went for 23 goals and 62 assists.

Makar is also off to a great start in the playoffs, though that won’t factor into voting. He scored a ridiculous goal against the Jets in Game 4, one that led highlight shows across the country. Colorado won the series 4-1, and Makar tied for the team lead in points during the five games with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. They all had nine total.

It’d be a great honor for Makar to win the second Norris Trophy of his career, but you can bet he wants another title more. The Avalanche will face the winner of the Stars and Golden Knights, currently tied 2-2, in Round 2.