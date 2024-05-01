Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

SLAP SHOT

A yearly tradition: Avalanche star Cale Makar is up for the Norris

May 1, 2024, 11:27 AM

Cale Makar Norris...

(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar is up for the Norris Trophy for a fourth time in five years.

The NHL made that announcement on Wednesday morning, with Makar joining Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes and Nashville’s Roman Josi in the race for the best defenseman in the league.

Makar had another monster season for the Avs, posting 21 goals and 69 assists, good for a career-high 90 points. He played in 77 games, matching the most he’s ever skated in during one regular season.

Makar won the Norris in 2021-22, the year the Avalanche took home their third Stanley Cup and he also was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs. That campaign he had 28 goals and 58 assists, totaling 86 points.

The competition will be stiff, as both Hughes and Josi had great seasons. Hughes posted 92 points, tallying an absurd 75 assists. Josi went for 23 goals and 62 assists.

Makar is also off to a great start in the playoffs, though that won’t factor into voting. He scored a ridiculous goal against the Jets in Game 4, one that led highlight shows across the country. Colorado won the series 4-1, and Makar tied for the team lead in points during the five games with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. They all had nine total.

It’d be a great honor for Makar to win the second Norris Trophy of his career, but you can bet he wants another title more. The Avalanche will face the winner of the Stars and Golden Knights, currently tied 2-2, in Round 2.

Slap Shot

Avalanche Jets Valeri Nichushkin Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche ground the Jets, Round 2 bound with flurry of goals

Mikko Rantanen scored his first two goals of the series to give Colorado the lead, propelling the Avalanche and dispatching the Jets

19 hours ago

Alexandar Georgiev...

Will Petersen

Alexandar Georgiev shouldn’t play another game for the Avalanche

If Justus Annunen is still sick, it's time to switch to Ivan Prosvetov; if he has an NHL jersey, he can't be worse than Alexandar Georgiev

9 days ago

Samuel Girard...

Will Petersen

Samuel Girard not at Avs practice as team preps for final game

Samuel Girard wasn't spotted at practice on Tuesday at Ball Arena, clearly indicating he's still dealing with concussion symptoms

15 days ago

Alexandar Georgiev...

Will Petersen

It’s time for the Avs to make a hard decision on Alexandar Georgiev

The Avs are too good to waste another year of MacKinnon and Makar in their primes; Alexandar Georgiev should start the playoffs on the bench

23 days ago

Avalanche Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

Avalanche lose focus against bad teams, but it’s now a moot point

While Avalanche fans gripe on social media, here's the truth: no one is going to remember these games once the postseason comes around

29 days ago

Justus Annunen Avs...

Will Petersen

Report: Avs giving backup goalie Justus Annunen a new contract

Justus Annunen won't be looking over his shoulder, knowing he's here to stay as the backup the rest of this season and moving forward

1 month ago

A yearly tradition: Avalanche star Cale Makar is up for the Norris