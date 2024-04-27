Close
AVALANCHE

Avalanche explode in third period, stun Jets with an electric rally

Apr 26, 2024, 10:44 PM | Updated: 11:03 pm

Avalanche Jets...

(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche had Ball Arena on fire on Friday night, exploding in the third period for five goals and winning 6-2 over the Winnipeg Jets.

The electric start to the frame gave the Avs a 2-1 series lead, thanks to three goals in exactly six minutes from their stars. Nathan MacKinnon made it 2-2 on a shot with eyes from the point. Valeri Nichuskin extended the lead to 3-2 and Artturi Lehkonen finished a beautiful two-on-one to make it 4-2.

Both MacKinnon’s and Nichushkin’s tallies came on the power play, with Nichushkin’s after defenseman Devon Toews took a nasty high-stick. He was leaking blood all over and it ended up being a double-minor. The ice crew had to chip the spillage off the playing surface.

Ross Colton added yet another right after a power play ended with 7:24 to go, and that was all she wrote. Devon Toews put in an empty-netter late, before a couple of scuffles broke out down the stretch. This series might have some juice the rest of the way.

Overall, the end result worked out great, but it took an interesting path to get there.

The first period was solid for the Avalanche, as veteran Zach Parise found the back of the net for the second time in two games. It gave Colorado a 1-0 lead early and the crowd was buzzing.

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made three saves in the final nine seconds of action, and “Georgie” chants erupted throughout Ball Arena for the net-minder who’s been under a lot of scrutiny the last few weeks.

However, the second period belonged to the Jets. They beat Georgiev twice, the first from an extremely odd angle that he might want back. Still, it was another very good performance.

It also became the Connor Hellebuyck show, as perhaps the best goalie in the NHL brought his best for 40 minutes after giving up a surprising 10 goals in Winnipeg. The Avalanche led in shots 29-19 after the intermission, but Hellebuyck made great saves on MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar and others. It was 2-1 Jets after two.

And then the third period happened, with Hellebuyck hearing mocking chants from the crowd, as this has not been the best start to the series for the likely Vezina Trophy winner.

Now, the teams must rest up and get back here for a Sunday afternoon matinee with puck-drop scheduled for 12:30 p.m. MT.

The Avalanche have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead, with eyes on Round 2 if they can repeat this performance.

