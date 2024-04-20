Close
NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic is a star in hilarious movie trailer for “Despicable Me 4”

Apr 20, 2024, 1:21 PM | Updated: 5:35 pm

Nikola Jokic trailer...

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is becoming more comfortable being an NBA star, and a new movie trailer that dropped on Saturday is hilarious.

Jokic appears in an ad for “Despicable Me 4” at a therapy session. Fans said on social media he looked like the character “Gru,” something Jokic talks about with his therapist.

Jokic mentions the beautiful suit he was wearing, but says the posts don’t bother him. He is, however, upset that the minions won’t leave him alone.

This is comedic gold.

Just like his Hotels.com commercials, Jokic absolutely kills it. His dry sense of humor comes out perfectly and he is a natural actor.

It’s cool to see Jokic featured in this kind of stuff, as we wouldn’t blink if LeBron James or Step Curry received this kind of attention outside of basketball.

However, the shy guy from Serbia isn’t so shy anymore and taking advantage of being the best basketball player in the world.

Here’s hoping we continue to see more of Jokic in all kinds of roles.

(Update 5:35 p.m.) –

Jokic showed up to Game 1 of the playoffs against the Lakers looking like Gru.

Incredible.

Nikola Jokic is a star in hilarious movie trailer for “Despicable Me 4”