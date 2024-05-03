The Nuggets just helped get yet another NBA head coach fired

The Denver Nuggets are making this a habit, getting the head coaches of other NBA teams fired.

Multiple reports say Darvin Ham has been canned by the Los Angeles Lakers, after his team lost to the Nuggets in five games in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs. Ham was also the man in charge last year when Denver swept L.A. in the Western Conference Finals.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers dismissed coach Darvin Ham, sources tell ESPN. In two seasons, Ham was 90-74 with a Western Conference Finals berth, two Play-In victories and an In-Season title. Lakers lost in five games to Denver in opening-round. pic.twitter.com/33ck0Hgyu4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 3, 2024

It’s a cruel ending for Ham, but he did go 1-8 in the playoffs against the Nuggets the last two years, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on his team.

Last season, Denver beat Phoenix in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs, and the Suns turned around and let Monty Williams go. The Nuggets also saw Terry Stotts get fired after beating the Blazers in the 2021 playoffs and Doc Rivers leave the Clippers after a collapse in the 2020 COVID bubble to Denver.

But that’s what happens when you play Nikola Jokic in the postseason. No one can stop the best player on Earth, especially recently, and NBA front offices blame it on their head coach.

Ham is just the latest example, but he certainly won’t be the last. Everyone is trying to catch Michael Malone and the Nuggets, who’s now the fourth longest tenured coach in the league.