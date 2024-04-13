Should the Broncos trade Pat Surtain to move up in the draft?

The NFL Draft is only two weeks away, and the Broncos have a big decision to make. Will they stay at the 12th pick? Will they trade up for a quarterback? Will they end up trading back and risk losing a potential franchise player?

Only time will tell, but one thing is clear: Sean Payton will do whatever he feels is best for the team, and if he finds “his guy,” they’ll do whatever is necessary to get him.

Rumors and speculation about what the Broncos and Payton will do in the draft have been circulating throughout the media for weeks, and every scenario has been broken down and analyzed repeatedly.

While some mock drafts show the Broncos not drafting a quarterback, the overwhelming opinion is that the Broncos will move up in the draft and get a quarterback. It seems like Payton may have found “his guy,” but at what cost?

Moving up into the top three picks in the draft seems unrealistic. It would cost the Broncos too much draft capital and potentially several vital players, hurting the team more than it helps.

The latest rumor is that the Broncos are so desperate to move up that Patrick Surtain II is potentially being traded to make it happen.

According to reports, the Broncos are "so desperate" to move up for a QB, specifically for J.J. McCarthy, that they could possibly include star CB Patrick Surtain II in the trade.

While it seems doubtful that the Broncos would want to give up such a crucial player like Surtain to move up, would it be worth it?

The answer is no.

Surtain is one of the most-talented defensive players in the league and is a cornerstone of the Broncos defense. Losing a player of that caliber would be devastating to the team.

Even if Payton truly believes that he has found “his guy,” he’s got to take a second and look at the reality of the situation. Surtain is arguably the best corner in the NFL, and the quarterbacks in the draft are all a 50-50 chance, and the risk is not worth taking.

Payton has to find another way to move up in the draft if he wants to. It may cost more draft capital, but it’s worth keeping Surtain on the team.

If the Broncos wanted to move up into the top three, they’d more than likely try to take Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, not J.J. McCarthy. It wouldn’t make sense to move that far up for him unless Payton was in love with McCarthy. Realistically, they’d trade picks with the Vikings at 11th, move up a little more, and grab McCarthy, or stay where they are and possibly take Bo Nix or Micheal Penix Jr.

At the end of the day, it’s all about who Payton loves. If they feel like they may lose “his guy,” they’ll do whatever is necessary to get him.

It’s a difficult decision that could have long-term consequences for the franchise. However, trading away Surtain, arguably the best cornerback in the league, will have a detrimental effect on the team’s performance for years to come. Payton must come up with a different strategy to move up in the draft without sacrificing Surtain.

