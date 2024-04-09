Close
BUFFS

Key senior is transferring away from Coach Prime’s CU Buffs

Apr 8, 2024, 6:15 PM

Myles Slusher...

Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes have added a lot of talent this offseason, beefing up in key areas to build off of Deion Sanders’ first season at the helm in Boulder.

Only going 4-8, it was clear Coach Prime needed to add some players on each line and the Buffs have done just that. They’ve also brought in a bunch more wide receivers a few other positions that could be pivotal in completing the turnaround of CU.

On Monday, the Buffaloes lost a player that may have been of help to them this fall. Defensive back Myles Slusher is hitting the transfer portal. The six-foot-one, 195-pound player has recorded 110 tackles, 3.5 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions during his time with the Buffaloes and before that the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Slusher was the No. 2 prospect coming out of the state of Oklahoma and the 11th-best safety in the country in 2020. Last year, the former four-star prospect flipped from Louisville to Colorado after leaving Arkansas.

Slusher only played in four games in black and gold, making six tackles in the debut against TCU but an injury kept him out until October when he only played three games and then was done for the year.

Without this safety, former stud defensive back Deion Sanders will now look at his son Shilo as maybe even having bigger shoes than he already had. He’ll likely be joined by fellow Jackson State transfer Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig as the starting safeties. Longtime Buffs defender Trevor Woods has floated from defensive backfield to linebacker and back during his time in Boulder. Colorado does have team star Travis Hunter in their secondary but there are questions around top recruit Cormani McClain, former Florida State DB Omarion Cooper and Libtery transfer Preston Hodge.

While Slusher wasn’t a standout, maybe because of injuries, his name was another dart for new defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to throw at the improving target.

