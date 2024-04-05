Sights and sounds from the Rockies home opener

DENVER—The Colorado Rockies opened up their home slate for the 2024 season on Friday, playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rockies entered with a lousy 1-6 record on the young MLB season and are working to rebound after the franchise’s first triple-digit loss season. While Opening Day is a holiday in Denver—this one was the most muted in quite some time.

Sill there was the pageantry, the buntings, the purple all around LoDo and a Dick Monfort eager to meet fans. The team on the field is looking to bounce back from the tough opening and last season, led by a second-season Nolan Jones.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from downtown Denver as the Rockies kicked off the Coors Field campaign.

Yoooooo! El Patio is the place to be for Rockies Opening Day! Broadcasting live with @JoshuaDover on 104.3 The Fan from 10-2 and this place is going to be poppin! @DenverSportsCom pic.twitter.com/47sPrt0QU3 — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) April 5, 2024

Nolan Jones says he thinks one of the keys for the he and Rockies to play better is just to let loose and have some fun. pic.twitter.com/1Y3socGVmw — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) April 5, 2024

The plan for the Rockies is to win today, says manager Bud Black: pic.twitter.com/hmcq9i2h7y — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 5, 2024

Charlie Blackmon takes BP ahead of another home opener for the longtime Rockies standout pic.twitter.com/I2LOvdWfjQ — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) April 5, 2024

Batting practice on Opening Day pic.twitter.com/pZnQ0yhUU5 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 5, 2024

Juan Pierre a rare classic! pic.twitter.com/UYIMPZMOop — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) April 5, 2024

Dick Monfort greets #Rockies fans as the gates open at Coors Field #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/I1r256GbGb — Quentin Sickafoose (@QSickafoose) April 5, 2024

Sgt. Justin Dodge from DPD throws out the first pitch for Rockies Opening Day. Dodge lost his leg when Denver Police officers lost control of the crowd at the Nuggets championship parade, releasing fans too early into the route and his leg was run over by a DFD truck. pic.twitter.com/3e5C6EGOJB — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) April 5, 2024