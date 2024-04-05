Close
ROCKIES

Sights and sounds from the Rockies home opener

Apr 5, 2024, 2:14 PM

Colorado Rockies Home Opener...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

DENVER—The Colorado Rockies opened up their home slate for the 2024 season on Friday, playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rockies entered with a lousy 1-6 record on the young MLB season and are working to rebound after the franchise’s first triple-digit loss season. While Opening Day is a holiday in Denver—this one was the most muted in quite some time.

Sill there was the pageantry, the buntings, the purple all around LoDo and a Dick Monfort eager to meet fans. The team on the field is looking to bounce back from the tough opening and last season, led by a second-season Nolan Jones.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from downtown Denver as the Rockies kicked off the Coors Field campaign.

Sights and sounds from the Rockies home opener