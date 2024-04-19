Close
ROCKIES

Rockies get more bad news as Kyle Freeland lands on injured list

Apr 19, 2024, 2:11 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies will be without pitcher Kyle Freeland for a little bit.

The team announced the bad news on Friday afternoon, as Freeland has a left elbow strain. Freeland was supposed to start on Saturday night at Coors Field against the Seattle Mariners.

Freeland had to pinch-run in Philadelphia earlier this week because the Rockies were low on healthy position players. He suffered a nasty collision at home plate with former Colorado pitcher Jeff Hoffman. On a wild pitch Freeland tried to score from third base, but was out at home after running into his good friend Hoffman.

Freeland immediately lay on the ground in agony before getting to the Rockies dugout and locker room. He emerged minutes later looking like whatever happened to his right shoulder had been fixed. It’s important to note this injury is in the other arm.

Projected to be the team’s ace, Freeland’s had a tough start to the season. He got shelled on Opening Day by the Diamondbacks and is 0-3 with a 13.21 ERA. The club hasn’t fared much better, limping to a 4-15 start.

Kyle Freeland joins the high-priced Kris Bryant on the IL, as this season is already off to a miserable start.

