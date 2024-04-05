How keeping a journal can help Rockies’ Nolan Jones out of a season-opening slump

DENVER — Wrigley Field was frigid for the Colorado Rockies earlier this week. And Rockies left fielder Nolan Jones was as cold as the temperatures.

Jones went 1-for-13 in the three-game sweep dealt to the Rockies by the Chicago Cubs. That followed a 2-for-16 start in the four-game opening-weekend series in Arizona.

But worse still was his defense — four errors in seven games, including being charged with two on one ghastly single hit to him in the bottom of the sixth inning of Monday night’s 5-0 loss, leading to 3 unearned runs that were all the Cubs needed.

Perhaps no one was happier to return to Coors Field for Friday’s home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. Jones returned to the home park that galvanized him for a breakthrough season last year — and even moved into his Denver-area home during the Thursday off-day.

“It’s definitely a refreshing feeling,” Nolan Jones said. “Got the off-day yesterday, kind of got to reset a little bit and hopefully hit the ground running after this opening day.”

Something else might help: Journaling.

Nolan Jones is off to a tough start, going 3-for-29 on the opening road trip. He talks about how he avoids pressing to get out of a slump — and how support from his Rockies teammates helps. pic.twitter.com/LSHVT9YMOm — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 5, 2024

NOLAN JONES USES A JOURNAL TO GATHER HIS THOUGHTS

And for Nolan Jones, the process is old-school. He’s not tapping thoughts into his laptop or onto his phone.

“I have the iPad next to me; I like to watch swings and write down feelings and thoughts,” Jone said. “Just writing down the feelings. I think it takes more time for me to write it through paper and kind of think through those thoughts and feelings.”

It’s not an everyday thing.

“Sometimes I go weeks without writing in the journal, and my thoughts are clear and my brain’s clear,” Jones said. “And sometimes I need to write more. So, I think it depends.”

This week — particularly the two-error moment — called for the pen.

“After that game at Wrigley,” Jones said, “I had to let out my emotions and talk to some people.”

TEAMMATES HELP JONES, TOO

While Nolan Jones was alone with his thoughts, he had the support of veterans in the clubhouse, including Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon.

Blackmon even screened a montage of errors from his past to offer a simple reminder to Jones: This happens to everyone in the everyday game at some point.

“We watched some Charlie Blackmon errors,” Jones said. “And when all eyes are on you, and you’re the one that cost the team the game, it’s hard.”

Of course, what makes things even harder is lingering.

“But I think putting that in the past is the big thing. And that’s what Chuck said: ‘It happens to the best of us.’”

The advice from shortstop Ezequiel Tovar is a bit simpler.

“’Tovi’ always tells me, ‘Don’t worry; be happy.’ And so I try to always not worry and be happy,” Jones said.

All this is part of Nolan Jones’ process — something that he knows he has to lean on to avoid pressing in the wake of his 3-for-29 start to the season.

“It’s two things: I think it’s relying on my teammates, a., and sticking to my routines and my preparation and putting my focus there,” Jones said.