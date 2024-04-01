Close
ROCKIES

Rockies give up Little League home run with two errors on one play

Apr 1, 2024, 2:28 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm

Rockies Dakota Hudson...

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies committed one of the ugliest defensive plays you will ever seen in a MLB game on Monday afternoon.

Tied with the Cubs 0-0 in the sixth inning, outfielder Nolan Jones is going to want this one back. He likely gifted Chicago a win in their home opener, thanks to two ugly errors on one play.

The result was rather than having the bases loaded with one out, all three runs scored on a “Little League” home run from Christopher Morel. Cubs social called the play an inside-the-park home run, but of course it’s not. It’s a single from Morel, and a moment Jones will replay in his head over and over again.

Take a look for yourself.

Yikes. That’s just so, so bad.

First of all, no one scores if Jones just fields the ball cleanly. Chicago’s third-base coach was clearly holding Ian Happ. And second, Morel was going to stop at third, but a bad throw from the outfielder allowed him to also score.

A routine base hit turned into a “home run” and a game that was still competitive went from 0-0 to 3-0 in the blink of an eye. Jones, who is largely regarded as the Rockies best player, now has four errors in five games with his two on that sequence.

Colorado started the season 1-3 in Arizona, including an embarrassing Opening Night blowout. They’re about to be 1-4 on the year, and this gaffe is sure to make lowlight shows around the country.

