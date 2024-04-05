Spencer Rattler on meeting with Sean Payton: ‘He knows what he’s doing’

Spencer Rattler, like other quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, found out that Sean Payton and the Broncos don’t wait for practice to crank up the pressure.

And as he told Kay Adams of the “Up and Adams” podcast and digital show, the interview with Denver required plenty of study and preparation.

“Probably Denver, with their QB quiz and what they did for the install,” Spencer Rattler said when asked which interview required the most studying. “It was a pretty cool thing, but definitely had to study up on that, but did a great job.”

That comes as no surprise given what Sean Payton revealed during the NFL Annual Meeting about what the Broncos throw at quarterbacks. He noted that the day before a one-on-one meeting, the Broncos will send the quarterback study materials — which exceed what they think the quarterback will be able to ingest in such a short amount of time.

“If we send him information at 5 p.m. the prior day, we send him more than we think they’re going to have a chance to study,” Payton said. “We’ve all been in that position. It may not have been football. But 5 p.m. on a college Thursday, test on Friday and more than we have enough time to study.

Sean Payton and the Broncos had a one-on-one meeting with Michael Penix Jr. What does he want to learn? "I'd like to find out how they process, how quickly it comes," Payton explained last week. pic.twitter.com/JLTz7evVNb — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 3, 2024

“How do they handle that? Where’s the break point the next day? Is there one? Do they handle it really well? Do they really struggle? What time are they at the facility? Have they been preparing? Are they early?”

Payton discussed sending that material to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, with whom the Broncos met March 23. The team also hosted Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. earlier this week.

What was the quiz for Rattler about?

“Just offensive stuff. Just quarterback stuff. Really breaking down their offense, formations, stuff like that,” Rattler said.

“He’s a maniac, that Sean Payton,” said Adams, who had an extensive interview with Payton prior to Super Bowl LVIII.

“He knows what he’s doing,” Spencer Rattler replied.