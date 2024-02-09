Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton says he’s looking for a ‘perfect marriage’ at QB

Feb 9, 2024, 12:11 PM | Updated: 1:06 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

LAS VEGAS — As Valentine’s Day nears, Sean Payton is looking for love.

At quarterback, that is.

“You’re looking to fall in love with a quarterback?” asked former NFL Network host Kay Adams, now hosting the “Up and Adams” show distributed via YouTube.

“Yeah,” Payton said.

And a moment later, Payton got wistful, referencing Luke Combs’ viral duet during the Grammys of “Fast Car” with the song’s original artist, Tracy Chapman.

“You know that expression, ‘We’re looking for someone that looks at us like — who is the artist who sang with Tracy Chapman the other night?”

He was informed it was Combs.

“We’re looking for that … you’re looking for that perfect marriage,” Payton said.

“You want a perfect marriage?” replied Adams.

“Yeah. But that’s not just at quarterback,” Payton said. “You’re looking for that at receiver. You’re looking for that at the offensive line.

“And I think that’s still unsolved for us.”

COULD SEAN PAYTON STILL FIND BLISS WITH RUSSELL WILSON?

Outward signs would indicate not, but Sean Payton continued to keep the door ajar on bringing Wilson back.

When asked what he was looking for in a quarterback, Payton mentioned “that obsession, that work ethic.”

“And those are the things — like, Russ and I have a great relationship,” Payton said. “And his ability to work and train, all of those things, like, we have to measure all of that versus what’s available in the draft and what’s available in free agency.”

That discussion starts Monday, Payton said. That’s when draft meetings begin.

“So, everything you’ve heard and read about us, ‘Oh, we’re gonna trade up, trade down’ — I can’t tell you the jersey numbers of these rookie quarterbacks,” Payton said. “We haven’t even seen ‘em yet.

“So, our plan — to do this thing the right way — is to really assess, ‘Hey, the quarterback position. Are we gonna be able to find it in the draft? Are we gonna find it in free agency? Or is it in the building?

And in regards to what’s in the building …

“I think that decision is going to happen quicker than later relative to Russ,” Payton said.

But it happens in light of what the Broncos think of rookie and veteran quarterbacks who could be available, too.

“And so, Monday, after the Super Bowl, we’re in 10-hour draft meetings. And I’m sure one of those days will start with the quarterbacks and we’re gonna read USC, North Carolina, whatever that order is.

“And here’s what I do know. Let’s say, hypothetically, that there are six or seven that are taken in the first round. How many end up hitting on? Two? So, are we in love with any of them? Or do we just — if you’re not careful, and you get on this NFL van and you’re on the van and in the internet and the experts and it’s like, ‘Oh, this is who you’re supposed to take.’

“And don’t get on the NFL van. Just listen to it. Because if we get on the NFL van, we never draft Alvin Kamara. If we get on the NFL van, we start making decisions based on just —“

He picked that up later.

“You’ve gotta be able to pay attention to the wisdom and the noise on the van and hear it as far as it helps us relative to the information,” Payton concerned. “But if we like one of these guys a lot, then, I’m unconcerned where people think we should draft him. Unconcerned.”

So, perhaps the “NFL van” says that Bo Nix isn’t worthy of being picked at No. 12 overall. But if the Broncos see it that way, they won’t hesitate to grab him.

But then it’s a question of how to find the “perfect marriage.” Or if that is even possible with the available quarterbacks. The Broncos don’t have the answers yet. But their personnel department has been on the search for a while, as evidenced by multiple meetings with Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, for example.

Monday, Payton and the coaches step in. And decisions will follow.

Broncos

Drew Brees Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Drew Brees might know the plan Sean Payton has for Broncos QB

Between the smile, laugh and body language, Drew Brees has some idea of what his former coach Sean Payton wants to do moving forward

2 hours ago

Randy Gradishar...

Andrew Mason

How Randy Gradishar learned he was in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Randy Gradishar says he was "tricked" by Broncos owners Greg and Carrie Walton Penner. But it was the good kind of trick, as it turned out.

13 hours ago

Randy Gradishar...

Andrew Mason

Randy Gradishar selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame

An excruciating wait of 40 years finally ended for Randy Gradisharm as he was named a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2024 class.

17 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

NFL numbers guru thinks the Broncos are making a mistake if they cut Russell Wilson

Cutting Russell Wilson might seem obvious, but some -- including Aaron Schatz. a mastermind behind DVOA rankings -- believe it's a mistake.

20 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Broncos QB Russell Wilson attends Kobe Bryant statue unveiling

Among the guests in attendance to honor the late, great Kobe Bryant were Broncos QB Russell Wilson, along with his wife Ciara

20 hours ago

Denver Broncos fans...

Jake Shapiro

Despite seventh-straight losing season Broncos raise ticket prices

The Denver Broncos started their season ticket renewal process with an email from president Damani Leech and prices are going up

23 hours ago

Sean Payton says he’s looking for a ‘perfect marriage’ at QB