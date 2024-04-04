Bo Nix says it would be a “blast” to play for Sean Payton, Broncos

Could Oregon Ducks star Bo Nix be the next quarterback of the Denver Broncos? Former standout NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III sees this scenario as a great fit for both sides, talking up the paring of Nix with coach Sean Payton on his RG3 and The Ones while he interviewed the 2024 NFL Draft prospect.

The Heisman-nominated gunslinger of the Ducks was a five-year starter in college and was the Offensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 this past fall. In his final season, Nix threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions while tacking on another 234 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. In 2022, Nix actually rushed for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns, showing he’s capable of getting outside of the pocket and is willing to put his body on the line. Something Payton pointed out as a must for his future quarterback when he talked about it in February.

Nix also meets Payton’s starting point of 6-foot-2 for his future quarterback. And the stats hint at one of Payton’s specifications too: accuracy. Among the group most likely to be selected if the Broncos stay with the No. 12 pick, Nix was the most accurate quarterback of the bunch last year, hitting on 77% of his passes. A follow-up to 72% a year before. The high completion number coupled with the scoring and lack of turnovers is very enticing.

Nix also thinks he’d fit in well in the Mile High City.

“He’s known a lot for what he and Drew Brees did together,” Nix said on RG3 and The Ones. “It was quick game, get the ball out, timing stuff that I Love to do. That’s what we did so great here at Oregon.”

Nix has talked up the Broncos before, saying last month that Payton is “special.”

In Payton’s first year, the Broncos went from winners of five games to eight. The former Super Bowl-winning head coach is tabbed to be in Denver for a long time and this is his first chance at getting to pick his quarterback after he inherited Russell Wilson and that contract in year one. If Nix is anything like Brees, that will be a successful marriage as the two led the Saints to success for a decade while the quarterback became one of the greats in NFL history.

Nix might be the guy for Denver, he’s been mocked to Denver at times, but pundits don’t really have a consensus on what range he will get selected—nor when the Broncos will actually select with a bunch of buzz about trades. The last time Denver went with a quarterback in the first round was Paxton Lynch in 2016.