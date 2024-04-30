Broncos are going to have to deal with Travis Kelce for a bit longer

The Denver Broncos won’t be saying goodbye to playing against Travis Kelce anytime soon.

Kelce got a new deal from the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, one that will pay him big bucks through the 2025 season. That means at least two more years of Kelce and his QB Patrick Mahomes likely dominating the AFC West.

Compensation update: Travis Kelce signed a two-year, $34.25 million deal that includes $17 million fully guaranteed this year and most of next year guaranteed on day 3 of the league year in mid March. https://t.co/85aVtAWChX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2024

That’s big money for the tight end, one who just captured his third Super Bowl ring last season with the Chiefs. Kelce has made nine straight Pro Bowls and has been a First-Team All-Pro four times.

In 19 career games against Denver, Kelce has torn them up. He has 116 catches for nearly 1,500 yards and six touchdowns. Denver has never been great at guarding tight ends, but Kelce has really exposed their flaws over the last decade.

This past year in K.C. he went for 124 yards on nine catches, then came to the Mile High City and caught six passes for 58 yards in late October. The Broncos finally ended their long losing streak that day to the Chiefs, in part because they were able to contain Kelce.

But it didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things, as Kansas City beat San Francisco in overtime of a thrilling Super Bowl to go back-to-back. Kelce had nine catches for 93 yards that night in February.

And he’s not just famous as a football player, now he’s known all over the world. Kelce dates pop icon Taylor Swift, raising his profile even more.

Travis Kelce won’t be leaving the football field in the near future, and a rebuilding Broncos team just may suffer for a couple more seasons attempting to shut him down.