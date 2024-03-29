Close
BRONCOS

Michael Penix Jr. will have another visit with Broncos

Mar 29, 2024, 11:02 AM | Updated: 11:32 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Michael Penix Jr. held his Pro Day workout in Seattle on Thursday, and while the Denver Broncos didn’t have their big personnel and coaching guns on hand for the session, they did have multiple representatives to watch the University of Washington quarterback throw.

And in the coming days, they will meet with him again.

After the session, Michael Penix Jr. told ESPN that the Broncos will be one of four teams with which he will have an individual meeting in the coming days. He will also meet with the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

This will mark the Broncos’ second formal sit-down interview with Penix, who started his college career at Indiana University. Penix also met with the Broncos at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was one of seven quarterbacks to have a formal interview with Broncos officials at the Combine.

“Man, it was an interesting meeting,” Penix said on March 1. “It was different than the others.

“But I felt good. I felt confident going into it, and going out of it, I felt confident as well. Playing for Coach Sean Payton, that’d be special. He’s a great coach.”

The conversation was pointed, as Penix later told media that the Broncos opted to focus on some of his bad plays.

“But it’s good, because at the next level it’s hard. It’s hard to win. I understand that,” Penix said.

“I feel like in ways, they were just probably trying to see how I reacted to those bad plays, if I can take accountability and stuff like that. And I’m always going to do that.”

Penix has a lengthy injury history — including past issues with both shoulders and two knee injuries. But he also has a high football I.Q., which he demonstrated in an answer he gave during Senior Bowl week in late January.

