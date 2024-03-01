Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos make it ‘tough’ on Michael Penix Jr. in Combine meeting

Mar 1, 2024, 8:27 AM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Penix Jr. described his formal interview with the Broncos and coach Sean Payton thusly;

“Man, it was an interesting meeting,” Penix said. “It was different than the others.

“But I felt good. I felt confident going into it, and going out of it, I felt confident as well. Playing for Coach Sean Payton, that’d be special. He’s a great coach.”

What made it different? It was simple: Payton and the Broncos wanted to know about what Michael Penix Jr. did wrong.

“Yeah, they were tough. They were tough,” Penix told media Friday morning during a press conference at the NFL Combine. “They pulled up a lot of bad plays.”

But Penix, whose final college game was a rough one against Michigan in the national-championship game, embraced the difficulty of it.

“But it’s good, because at the next level it’s hard. It’s hard to win. I understand that,” he said.

“I feel like in ways, they were just probably trying to see how I reacted to those bad plays, if I can take accountability and stuff like that. And I’m always going to do that.”

Michael Penix Jr. was one of a slew of quarterbacks with whom the Broncos met at the Combine. They also sat down with USC’s Caleb Williams, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Oregon’s Bo Nix, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler.

Denver also had an informal meeting with Tulane’s Michael Pratt. The Broncos had a pair of interviews with Pratt at the Senior Bowl in late January.

If the conversations with those other quarterbacks were anything like the one with Pratt, they were challenging indeed. But nothing that they shouldn’t be able to handle.

“I’m going to be honest about everything,” Penix said.

Broncos

Terrion Arnold...

Andrew Mason

Broncos interview potential top corner in class at NFL Combine

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold met with 25 teams on a formal basis at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis -- including the Denver Broncos.

15 hours ago

Caleb Williams Broncos trade...

Will Petersen

Don’t count out a big trade up as Broncos met with all the top QBs

For 18 minutes the Broncos spoke with Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye; they'd have to make a big trade to land any of the three

17 hours ago

Broncos...

Will Petersen

Report: One Broncos players had multiple cars stolen at team hotel

Mike Klis has clarity on a curious line in the NFLPA survey, saying "multiple stolen cars" at the team hotel belonged to one Broncos player

21 hours ago

Brock Bowers...

Andrew Mason

Brock Bowers meets with Broncos at Combine; could he be a fit?

Tight end is on the Broncos' list -- and so is Georgia's Brock Bowers, who had a formal interview with the team.

21 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Orlovsky: Russell Wilson would win 11 games with two new teams

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky thinks Broncos QB Russell Wilson could flourish with either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Atlanta Falcons next year

21 hours ago

Fabien Lovett...

Andrew Mason

Broncos have formal interview with stellar run stuffer Fabien Lovett

The Broncos began the NFL Combine week by turning their attention to the defensive line, including a dominant run stuffer.

2 days ago

Broncos make it ‘tough’ on Michael Penix Jr. in Combine meeting