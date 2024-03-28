Close
NFL DRAFT 2024

Broncos have George Paton, QB coach at Drake Maye Pro Day

Mar 28, 2024, 1:53 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

With Drake Maye working out on Thursday at the University of North Carolina’s football facility, the Broncos’ whistle-stop tour of quarterback Pro Day workouts continued as general manager George Paton and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb were among those taking in the session.

Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer was the first to report the presence of Paton and Webb at the session.

This follows a Wednesday spent at LSU observing prospects and meeting with quarterback prospect Jayden Daniels. The Broncos also have a contingent at Washington’s Pro Day on Thursday to observe Michael Penix Jr.

Along with Daniels and Penix, Drake Maye was one of seven quarterbacks to have a formal interview with the Broncos at the NFL Scouting Combine four weeks ago. Broncos officials also met with putative No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, Oregon QB Bo Nix and South Carolina passer Spencer Rattler at the Combine. They also had multiple conversations with Tulane’s Michael Pratt during Senior Bowl week in late January.

When Drake Maye met with the Broncos, he came away raving about the conversation — and Webb.

“Davis Webb — he seemed right off the bat like one of the great quarterback coaches to play for,” Maye said on March 1. “It was just fun being in there with those guys, getting that experience.”

The Broncos also held a private session with McCarthy last Saturday, one day after his Pro Day workout at Michigan.

Denver would likely need to trade up to the No. 4 spot — and perhaps No. 3 — to have a chance at selecting Maye, who turned pro after two seasons as North Carolina’s starting quarterback.

