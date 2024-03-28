Broncos have George Paton, QB coach at Drake Maye Pro Day

With Drake Maye working out on Thursday at the University of North Carolina’s football facility, the Broncos’ whistle-stop tour of quarterback Pro Day workouts continued as general manager George Paton and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb were among those taking in the session.

Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer was the first to report the presence of Paton and Webb at the session.

This follows a Wednesday spent at LSU observing prospects and meeting with quarterback prospect Jayden Daniels. The Broncos also have a contingent at Washington’s Pro Day on Thursday to observe Michael Penix Jr.

#Commanders, #Patriots and #Broncos with some of the biggest contingents about to watch Drake Maye’s throwing session at the UNC pro day. And you can, too. We’re live on NFLPlus in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/2WJKdzK42e — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 28, 2024

Along with Daniels and Penix, Drake Maye was one of seven quarterbacks to have a formal interview with the Broncos at the NFL Scouting Combine four weeks ago. Broncos officials also met with putative No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, Oregon QB Bo Nix and South Carolina passer Spencer Rattler at the Combine. They also had multiple conversations with Tulane’s Michael Pratt during Senior Bowl week in late January.

One the NFL Media livestream, can see a healthy Broncos contingent in Chapel Hill—assistant GM Darren Mougey, OC Joe Lombardi and senior assistant Pete Carmichael are on the ground—for North Carolina QB Drake Maye's Pro Day. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 28, 2024

When Drake Maye met with the Broncos, he came away raving about the conversation — and Webb.

“Davis Webb — he seemed right off the bat like one of the great quarterback coaches to play for,” Maye said on March 1. “It was just fun being in there with those guys, getting that experience.”

The Broncos also held a private session with McCarthy last Saturday, one day after his Pro Day workout at Michigan.

Denver would likely need to trade up to the No. 4 spot — and perhaps No. 3 — to have a chance at selecting Maye, who turned pro after two seasons as North Carolina’s starting quarterback.