Rockies announce new TV options in the middle of the night

Are you planning to snooze through this coming Colorado Rockies season? At the very least, you were likely sleeping when the team announced new options to watch Rockies games on TV just after midnight on Opening Day.

That’s right, the long-promised announcement of how you can actually watch the Rockies try to not lose 100 games this year on television came in the literal 11th hour on the West Coast where Colorado opens against the Snaks. Shared at 12:30 mountain time, the Rockies say that you can now watch on Comcast/Xfinity via cable channel No. 1262, Fubo, a streaming service, and on DirecTV (channel 683,) and Spectrum will carry as well. But on a major note, the station is not available on Dish Network. The news comes in addition to what was already known about standalone in-market streaming dubbed “Rockies.TV.”

This is all happening because of the collapse of regional sports networks across the country and the Rockies are following in the footsteps of two of their NL West rivals, who lost their traditional cable RSNs during the 2023 season. So in a way, at least we know where the Rockies will be all season long unlike D-Backs and Padres fans who had the literal cord plugged mid-season.

If you're reading this… here's how you can watch the #Rockies this year 📺 https://t.co/kZwvT20UJG pic.twitter.com/twJsR8ps4R — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 28, 2024

The Rockies say, “Fans can now stream all Rockies games in-market both LIVE and on-demand through an MLB.TV Single Team subscription (Rockies.TV). This offer is available for only $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the entire season by registering at MLB.TV.”

You could also pay for a package of Rockies.tv plus MLB.tv for $39.99 per month or $199.99 for the season—it’ll get you just about every game in baseball this season.

Most of the familiar faces from the past few years’ broadcasts return, led by Drew Goodman.

If you’re going the traditional TV route, good luck watching all of the Colorado Avalanche, Rockies, Buffaloes and Denver Nuggets—each’s main network isn’t available on the provider the others are. I.e. if you have Comcast you can watch the Rockies on their network and the Buffs on Pac-12 Network but not the KSE teams on Altitude. Meanwhile, if you have Direct TV you can get the KSE teams and the Rockies but you’ll miss the Buffs until they roam to the Big 12. On Dish, you’re out everything aside from the Buffs.

The Rockies season begins on Thursday in Arizona, many expect the team to finish last place and lose 100 games for a second straight season.