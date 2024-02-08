Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Report: You can watch the Rockies in 2024, but it’s a big change

Feb 8, 2024, 3:02 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies will be broadcasted by familiar faces but not in a familiar place, as we already know.

A new detail was reported in The Athletic on Thursday relating to the Rockies broadcast.

“MLB will broadcast three teams’ games this year: the Diamondbacks, Padres and Rockies,” wrote Evan Drellich in a story about the future of MLB’s streaming rights plans. “Those three teams’ digital rights, therefore, should be available for 2025.”

The Rockies NL West rivals in Arizona and San Deigo were pulled from TV midseason last year when their partner in Diamond Sports bailed on each in June. This forced MLB to take over the rights and broadcast the games themselves. In the Snakes case, their 20-year $1.5 billion deal with Fox, which was sold a few times and ended up with Diamond Sports Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group, came to a halt when their partner declared bankruptcy. Fans in AZ were able to watch games on TV via DirecTV, Cox, Spectrum/Charter, Xfinity/Comcast, Mediacom, Orbitel, Optimum/Suddenlink, TDS and Fubo. While MLB also offered a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription for $19.99 per month or $54.99 for the rest of the season by registering at MLB.TV at about the midway point of the year. That price was $74.99 for Padres fans for the season, whose team had the same situation a few weeks earlier. Padres games were then available on DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Cox, Spectrum and fuboTV on TV as well.

The biggest change those fans may have noticed was a new station number broadcasting the games and the mic flags for the broadcasters had new logos.

In the Rockies situation, their RSN also collapsed—though it wasn’t part of the Diamond debacle. At the very least you’ll be able to watch the Rockies via MLB.TV with hometeam market blackouts lifted. Though it’s unknown just yet what TV deals will get agreed to, if any at all. If signed, this would possibly allow the Rockies right back on Comcast, Dish or even over the air.

Rockies

Kris Bryant of the Colorado Rockies...

Jake Shapiro

Rox Bottom: Projections say Rockies will have MLB’s worst record

Fangraphs projects the Colorado Rockies to have an MLB-worst 0.1% chance at making the postseason in 2024

1 day ago

Clayton Kershaw...

Jake Shapiro

One of the Rockies biggest tormentors stays in the NL West

No pitcher has more wins against the Rockies than Clayton Kershaw—the longtime Dodgers left-hander has almost lapped the rest of the field

2 days ago

Zac Veen...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN ranks Rockies farm system as getting worse

The Rockies haven't been over .500 in the last five seasons and their minor league system is struggling too

6 days ago

Rockies...

Andrew Mason

We don’t know where Rockies games will air, but we do know who will call them

The Rockies broadcast plans for 2024 remain in flux, but their on-air crew will return for another year calling games.

10 days ago

Todd Helton...

Will Petersen

The Rockies say you can see Todd Helton at 4:17 p.m. on Saturday

After Rockies Fest, Todd Helton will make a brief appearance at McGregor Square at 4:17 p.m. -- he wore No. 17 during his career

13 days ago

Nolan Jones...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies’ Nolan Jones named a top three left fielder in MLB

How good was Nolan Jones as a rookie for the Colorado Rockies, really really really good—like one of the best players in baseball good

14 days ago

Report: You can watch the Rockies in 2024, but it’s a big change