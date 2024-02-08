Report: You can watch the Rockies in 2024, but it’s a big change

The Colorado Rockies will be broadcasted by familiar faces but not in a familiar place, as we already know.

A new detail was reported in The Athletic on Thursday relating to the Rockies broadcast.

“MLB will broadcast three teams’ games this year: the Diamondbacks, Padres and Rockies,” wrote Evan Drellich in a story about the future of MLB’s streaming rights plans. “Those three teams’ digital rights, therefore, should be available for 2025.”

The Rockies NL West rivals in Arizona and San Deigo were pulled from TV midseason last year when their partner in Diamond Sports bailed on each in June. This forced MLB to take over the rights and broadcast the games themselves. In the Snakes case, their 20-year $1.5 billion deal with Fox, which was sold a few times and ended up with Diamond Sports Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group, came to a halt when their partner declared bankruptcy. Fans in AZ were able to watch games on TV via DirecTV, Cox, Spectrum/Charter, Xfinity/Comcast, Mediacom, Orbitel, Optimum/Suddenlink, TDS and Fubo. While MLB also offered a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription for $19.99 per month or $54.99 for the rest of the season by registering at MLB.TV at about the midway point of the year. That price was $74.99 for Padres fans for the season, whose team had the same situation a few weeks earlier. Padres games were then available on DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Cox, Spectrum and fuboTV on TV as well.

The biggest change those fans may have noticed was a new station number broadcasting the games and the mic flags for the broadcasters had new logos.

In the Rockies situation, their RSN also collapsed—though it wasn’t part of the Diamond debacle. At the very least you’ll be able to watch the Rockies via MLB.TV with hometeam market blackouts lifted. Though it’s unknown just yet what TV deals will get agreed to, if any at all. If signed, this would possibly allow the Rockies right back on Comcast, Dish or even over the air.