We don’t know where Rockies games will air, but we do know who will call them

The outlet that airs Colorado Rockies games for the 2024 season might be unfamiliar. And to this point, it’s unknown.

But every game will be broadcast. And those handling the microphones will be familiar.

Saturday, word broke that the games would air, and that the broadcasters calling the games would be the same as they were before AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain ceased to exist last fall. This means Drew Goodman will remain the primary play-by-play broadcaster for a 23rd-straight season, to be joined by a crew that would be expected to include Jeff Huson, Ryan Spilborghs, Cory Sullivan and Jenny Cavnar among others.

Purple Row first reported the news. Drew Goodman confirmed it at Saturday’s Rockies Fest via Patrick Lyons on Twitter.

As first reported by @PurpleRow and confirmed by @DrewGoodman42 All 162 Rockies games this season will be broadcasted with the entire crew – the AT&T SportsNet RM roster from 2023 – returning. — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) January 27, 2024

BUT WHERE WILL ROCKIES GAMES BE BROADCAST?

Now, the question remains: Who will broadcast the Rockies games this season?

This is a query that arose last season for the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks. Both teams fell into a broadcasting abyss when Diamond Sports Group stopped paying for broadcast rights.

In both cases, MLB produced the broadcasts. The Diamondbacks and Padres each strung together a network of providers to offer local coverage in their home market. But MLB also offered cord-cutting fans in those teams’ home markets the chance to stream through MLB.TV for $19.99 a month.

One way or another Rockies games will be available. But the Rockies find themselves in an uncertain spot, without the reliability of revenue from AT&T SportsNet, which was the successor to Root Sports and, before that, Fox Sports Rocky Mountain.