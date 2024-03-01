Close
BRONCOS

QB Jayden Daniels calls Sean Payton “the guru” at NFL Combine

Mar 1, 2024, 11:16 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos probably won’t be able to pick former LSU superstar QB Jayden Daniels in the NFL Draft.

That doesn’t mean they’re not doing their homework, in case something wonky happens or they can trade up to select the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.

As we told you on Thursday, Daniels did indeed have a formal interview with the Broncos at the NFL Combine. Even though he’s projected to be a top-3 draft pick, head coach Sean Payton wanted a chance to chat with him.

And on Friday, Daniels met with reporters and spoke about the meeting. Andrew Mason of Denver Sports asked him about it, and Daniels certainly sounds like he’s a fan of Payton, particularly because he’s still a legend in the state of Louisiana.

“Yeah, I mean, Sean Payton, obviously what he did in New Orleans, I was down the road so a lot of people still talk about those days. But to be able to see the offensive mind that he is, the guru, and be able to just sit there and talk football with everybody,” Daniels said.

Payton, of course, coached the Saints from 2006 to 2021 and won Super Bowl XLIV. Daniels was the LSU QB the last two seasons and threw for 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions as a senior.

“Yeah, it was great. It was great to talk to them, great to talk to coach Payton and their staff. Sit there and just talk football,” Daniels said.

Many think the Commanders will select Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick, or worst-case scenario, the Patriots will snag him at No. 3.

Still, the Broncos met with him for a reason. And even if it feels like a long-shot he’ll end up in orange and blue next year, Payton is doing his homework.

Daniels certainly knows who the head coach is. So maybe, just maybe, they can work together in the near future.

