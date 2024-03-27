In New York, Drew Lock may be just a fill-in starter

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drew Lock might find some starts waiting for him in New York while fellow 2019 draft pick Daniel Jones completes what is expected to be an 8-to-10-month recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

“Just had an opportunity to meet Drew when he came up here and signed,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said, adding that he went back and watched the tape of Lock going back to his time with the Broncos and the University of Missouri before that.

“We’ve gotta get him into our system and figure out what works well for him and what he prefers and things like that, but, a long way to go with that.”

And Lock won’t find a permanent job waiting for him after signing with the Giants.

This came on the heels of Daboll telling NFL Network that the nature of the role has been made clear to Drew Lock.

“We’re excited to have Drew, and he knows what his role is going to be,” Daboll told NFL Network. “He’s going to get a lot of reps this spring, he needs to learn our system, but again excited to get Daniel back. When he gets back, he’ll be the guy.”

Until, perhaps a rookie quarterback. Daboll said Thursday he would be “going to a few pro days” to watch potential quarterbacks work out — which puts the Giants firmly in the rookie-quarterback conversation with the No. 6 overall pick.

That might not guarantee them one of the top four passers available in the draft, especially with trade rumors percolating regarding the Arizona Cardinals and demand for the No. 4 overall pick, with a collection of suitors that could include the Broncos.

But if the Giants do jump into the rookie-QB mix, Drew Lock would likely find his time in New York to be short — and his starting stint to be even shorter.