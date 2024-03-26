Could Broncos NFL Draft hat hint at look of new uniforms?

Could the Denver Broncos be adding the Colorado state flag or elements of it to their new uniforms? The team released their NFL Draft hats on Tuesday and when the orange and blue are on the clock next month they’ll be representing the Centennial State.

The hat features the same logo and colors we’ve grown used to with the Broncos, both elements the team has said are sticking around when they introduce new uniforms in the coming weeks. On Monday, Broncos leadership shared that elements of Colorado would be included, hitting at perhaps the mountains. They say they want to get at the core of who Broncos fans are and what the team represents.

A day later, the NFL Draft caps are out and the Broncos one deviates from the standard across the league. On the side, most teams have an outline of their state’s shape and a slogan like “Da Bears” or “Go Pack Go.” There the Broncos have “Broncos Country” on the sides of an orange and blue Colorado state flag. The C is in orange and the stripes are in navy instead of a more royal blue that we’re accustomed to across Colorado. To be fair, maybe this is also the state’s shape since it is also a rectangle.

But the hat does maybe hint that the Broncos are going to go down the same road the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado State Rams have in recent years, copying elements of the state flag to incorporate into their uniforms. The Avs have taken the C from the flag and made it burgundy for the alternate logo that they were on their shoulders. The Rams have gone away with green and gold and even orange for full-on Colorado-colored uniforms head to toe. Those college duds are more in line with what the NHL’s Colorado Rockies wore in the 1980s, basically turning the flag into a hockey sweater.

One would expect the new uniforms will be shown off at or before the NFL Draft at the end of next month. It’s a moment many fans have been waiting years for.