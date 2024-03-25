The Denver Broncos are getting new uniforms

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Broncos made official what had long been rumored: They’re getting new uniforms for the 2024 season.

A social-media post made by the Broncos teased it, and team president Damani Leech confirmed it when he met with Denver-area media on Monday morning during a break in the NFL’s annual meeting.

Same logo, same colors and a “full redesign of the uniform,” Broncos president Damani Leech says. A goal of the uniforms is “wanting to evolve and be new and different while also being respectful of our history and traditions.” pic.twitter.com/HEcoTkCMbl — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 25, 2024

“It’s good. It’s a bit of a relief to finally be able to let the fans know and confirm that we’ll have new uniforms next season,” Leech said. “It’s been a great process across the organization, staff, ownership — particularly Carrie (Walton Penner) has really driven this process. Player involvement, obviously fan involvement.”

The uniforms will be unveiled “sometime in the next few weeks,” Leech said. They will receive a “full re-design,” but the team’s navy-blue-and-orange color scheme will remain the same, while the horse-head logo on the helmet since 1997 will return for a 28th campaign.

BRONCOS GETTING NEW UNIFORMS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 27 YEARS

This would presumably bring down the curtain on the side-swoosh, ambulatory-parentheses era that lasted 27 seasons. The Broncos unveiled this uniform template in February 1997, and the initial reviews were, to be kind, mixed.

But success has a way of changing that sort of perspective. The Broncos won consecutive Super Bowls wearing that uniform, and the contrasting side-panel-look became a staple throughout football at all levels over the decade that followed.

But in the 2010s, designs began to change, favoring more streamlined uniform looks. And as players began wearing their uniforms differently — particularly in donning an untucked undershirt flopping from beneath the jersey — it negated the intended unifying effect of the side panels.

What was revolutionary in 1997 became dated and passé in recent years.

“I knew that was one of the first things that fans really just started tweeting me about, was the uniforms, so I knew there was a lot of passion — and a lot of creativity along the way,” Leech said. “Which I think is just a testament to the excitement of our fan base and how engaged they are and how much they do want to see new uniforms.”

Leech said the team received over 10,000 responses to a survey of fans about the uniforms.

“Three-quarters of them wanted new uniforms. Most of them wanted to keep the same colors and logo,” Leech said.

“WHO WE ARE, WHO WE WANT TO BE”

Leech pointed out that the new look reflected who the Broncos are and wanted to be. So, what does that entail?

“I think part of the process that we went through was talking about what’s important to the Broncos, what’s important to the Broncos’ fan base,” Leech said, “wanting to evolve and be new and different, but also being respectful of our history and traditions, understanding our surroundings.”

Specifically, the geographic and topographical surroundings of Colorado.

“I think, from a geographic standpoint, there’ll be nods to that,” Leech said. “I think people will be really excited about it.”

The proof will come in the coming weeks when the Broncos’ first new look in 27 years is unveiled.