BRONCOS

Report: Broncos could sign rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit

Mar 25, 2024, 10:03 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Louis Rees-Zammit was one of the very best wingers in the sport of rugby until he announced in January that he was leaving the Welsh National Team for a chance in the NFL. Now that chance might come playing for the Denver Broncos as the orange and blue have thrown their helmets into the ring and are hosting Rees-Zammit for a workout on Monday, according to NFL Network.

The 6-foot-3 23-year-old dubbed “Rees-Lightning” ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at USF’s pro day. That came after Rees-Zammit and other prospects in the NFL International Player Pathway program spent 10 weeks training at IMG Academy. There they learned the fundamentals of football and other important nuances of a game they barely have played. In Rees-Zammit’s case, he grew up idolizing DeSean Jackson and he himself is now looking to be a running back/wide receiver/returner.

Rees-Zammit has also drawn interest from other NFL teams, with private meetings coming with the Browns, Jets and Cheifs. He wouldn’t be the first to make the jump, 37 international players have signed with teams in the past and 18 are on rosters in the league right now. Five players have even gotten on active game rosters—Jordan Mailata, Jakob Johnson, Efe Obada, Sammis Reyes and David Bada—with Mailata being by far the biggest success. The former Australian rugby player became the Eagles starting left tackle in 2020 and he’s developed into one of the stronger at his position in the NFL.

The timing is ripe for Rees-Zammit, as the NFL is adding a practice squad roster spot specifically for an international player and allowing teams to elevate that player to the game-day roster three times instead of the normal two. Before that, in training camp teams will also be able to carry one player over the limit if they qualify as an international player.

This year Rees-Zammit is the biggest prospect in a group that also includes Nigerian wide receiver Praise Olatoke and English offensive lineman Travis Clayton.

