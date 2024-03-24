Sean Payton non-committal about path to new Broncos quarterback

ORLANDO, Fla. — So, where will a new Broncos quarterback come from? The NFL Draft? The free-agent market? Or via trade?

“I think all of the above relative to what we’re studying,” said Broncos coach Sean Payton in an interview posted on the Broncos’ digital- and social-media channels.

HC Sean Payton: Broncos prioritizing ‘exact fit’ for offseason additions More from the NFL Annual Meeting » https://t.co/5Uwwl4yb4H pic.twitter.com/SZXnEfiLiT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 24, 2024

“When the offseason hit, and we began to map out our plans, those plans included the current professional ranks — which are players in that market — and then also the rookie class,” Payton continued. “We’re kind of in the midst of draft preparation, if you will, and have been traveling a lot on these pro days and these private workouts, so, we’ll continue to monitor the pro market, but also get ready for the April draft.”

To that end, the Broncos dispatched general manager George Paton to Michigan’s Pro Day last Friday to watch quarterback J.J. McCarthy. But they’re also focused on other spots, and also sent offensive-line coach Zach Strief to Ann Arbor to watch a passel of offensive-line prospects, including six who received NFL Scouting Combine invitations earlier this offseason.

This coming week will see workouts for LSU’s Jayden Daniels (Wednesday), North Carolina’s Drake Maye (Thursday) and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. (also Thursday). Payton and Broncos officials met with each of them for formal interviews at the Combine.

Payton also discussed the team’s free-agent strategy, which saw it bring in linebacker Cody Barton, safety Brandon Jones and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach.

“I think the important thing with those players is the vision statement that we have and what we think they can contribute, their strengths, their weaknesses,” Payton said.

“We spent a lot of time targeting certain players. It wasn’t going to be like a year ago where we made a lot of news early. I think it was more of a slow process where we wanted to find the exact fit for a position. Safety was a ‘must’ position. Defensive tackle certainly was one. And we’ll kind of continue to do that, monitor that market right now as we head into the draft.”