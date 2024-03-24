Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton non-committal about path to new Broncos quarterback

Mar 24, 2024, 5:26 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. — So, where will a new Broncos quarterback come from? The NFL Draft? The free-agent market? Or via trade?

“I think all of the above relative to what we’re studying,” said Broncos coach Sean Payton in an interview posted on the Broncos’ digital- and social-media channels.

“When the offseason hit, and we began to map out our plans, those plans included the current professional ranks — which are players in that market — and then also the rookie class,” Payton continued. “We’re kind of in the midst of draft preparation, if you will, and have been traveling a lot on these pro days and these private workouts, so, we’ll continue to monitor the pro market, but also get ready for the April draft.”

To that end, the Broncos dispatched general manager George Paton to Michigan’s Pro Day last Friday to watch quarterback J.J. McCarthy. But they’re also focused on other spots, and also sent offensive-line coach Zach Strief to Ann Arbor to watch a passel of offensive-line prospects, including six who received NFL Scouting Combine invitations earlier this offseason.

This coming week will see workouts for LSU’s Jayden Daniels (Wednesday), North Carolina’s Drake Maye (Thursday) and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. (also Thursday). Payton and Broncos officials met with each of them for formal interviews at the Combine.

Payton also discussed the team’s free-agent strategy, which saw it bring in linebacker Cody Barton, safety Brandon Jones and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach.

“I think the important thing with those players is the vision statement that we have and what we think they can contribute, their strengths, their weaknesses,” Payton said.

“We spent a lot of time targeting certain players. It wasn’t going to be like a year ago where we made a lot of news early. I think it was more of a slow process where we wanted to find the exact fit for a position. Safety was a ‘must’ position. Defensive tackle certainly was one. And we’ll kind of continue to do that, monitor that market right now as we head into the draft.”

Broncos

Jarrett Stidham...

Andrew Mason

NFL insider hints Broncos won’t trade up, can win with Jarrett Stidham

Is Jarrett Stidham a reason for Sean Payton and the Broncos to stand pat at quarterback? One NFL Network insider says yes.

2 days ago

George Paton J.J. McCarthy...

Andrew Mason

Broncos GM George Paton watches J.J. McCarthy’s Pro Day

Broncos GM George Paton watched Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy go through his Pro Day workout in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Friday.

2 days ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 28: Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos celebrates scoring a tou...

Cecil Lammey

Do the Broncos expect RB Javonte Williams to bounce back in 2024?

The Denver Broncos are in rebuilding mode, but they don’t seem to have much interest in the running back market. Should they expect RB Javonte Williams to have a bounce back season? Should they look at late-round backs? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

3 days ago

Change kickoffs...

Andrew Mason

The reasons why the NFL wants to change kickoffs

The NFL has proposed a big change on kickoffs — and there are multiple reasons, not the least of which is scoring.

3 days ago

Luke McCaffrey...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos bringing Luke McCaffrey to Dove Valley for a visit

Mike Klis is reporting that Luke McCaffrey will have a "local" top-30 visit with the Broncos at team headquarters before the NFL Draft

3 days ago

Russell Wilson and Ciara...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson earned a lot from the Broncos, but lost money on Denver mansion

Russell Wilson had more bathrooms in his Denver-area home than he won games while playing for the Denver Broncos

3 days ago

Sean Payton non-committal about path to new Broncos quarterback