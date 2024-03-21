Close
BRONCOS

Report: Broncos bringing Luke McCaffrey to Dove Valley for a visit

Mar 21, 2024, 11:56 AM | Updated: 3:09 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Luke McCaffrey has roamed the halls at Dove Valley plenty of times in his life.

But the next time he’s at the UCHealth Training Center, it will be on official business.

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis is reporting that McCaffrey will have a meeting with the Denver Broncos at team headquarters before the NFL Draft.

The former Rice wide receiver is, of course, the son of Broncos great Ed McCaffrey. Ed won two Super Bowls in the late 1990s with Denver and played nine seasons overall in the Mile High City.

As Klis points out, this is a “local” visit since Luke went to Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch. It won’t count against the Broncos 30 overall visits they’re allowed to have with draft prospects for that reason.

But the interest in Luke from Denver should be legitimate. They need more weapons at wide receiver and he made the successful transition from QB to wideout during his college days. Luke caught 71 passes for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Owls last year. That was an improvement on a solid 2022 season in which he went for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

When asked at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis about possibly joining the Broncos, Luke lit up.

“It’d be awesome. That’d be a dream come true. I grew up kind of in that locker room with my dad playing and then doing broadcasting,” he told Scotty Gange of 9NEWS.

Luke also mentioned he already played at Empower Field at Mile High in a couple of state championship games with Valor.

If the Broncos are smart, they’ll take a long look at drafting Luke somewhere in the later rounds. Many mocks project him to go in the fourth or fifth, so Denver will have to keep an eye on things.

In the meantime, Luke McCaffrey held his pro day at Rice on Thursday, and showed off his skills.

