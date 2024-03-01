Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Luke McCaffrey says it’d be “dream come true” to play for Broncos

Mar 1, 2024, 12:50 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos need more weapons at the wide receiver position, and maybe Luke McCaffrey could help.

McCaffrey, you know that name.

His father Ed won two Super Bowls with the Broncos in the late 1990s, and his brother Christian is the best running back in the NFL with the 49ers.

Luke, the youngest of four McCaffrey boys, finished his college football career at Rice and was very productive in 2023. The former QB turned wideout caught 71 passes for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Owls. He improved on a solid 2022 season in which he went for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

He clearly has the good genes, so Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton would be wise to take a look. It won’t cost a premium pick, but McCaffrey could be a fourth-round or fifth-round selection.

And the Valor Christian alum would love to come home. Speaking with Scotty Gange of 9NEWS in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine, McCaffrey lit up when asked about the possibility of being drafted by the Broncos.

“It’d be awesome. That’d be a dream come true. I grew up kind of in that locker room with my dad playing and then doing broadcasting,” McCaffrey said.

As mentioned, Ed played for Denver for nine seasons then called the games on radio for several years after his retirement. Luke also remembers playing at Empower Field at Mile High in state championship games with the Eagles.

“It was awesome to grow up in Mile High. Got to play a couple games there in high school luckily the seasons that we did well. That’d be a dream come true, that’d be such a blessing,” McCaffrey said.

Given how productive Christian is in San Francisco and Ed’s excellent career, any team that gets Luke will have high expectations. And if he get his way, that could be the Broncos.

Broncos

Drake Maye...

Andrew Mason

Drake Maye has an ‘awesome’ meeting with Broncos, Sean Payton

It was apparent Friday at the NFL Combine that Drake Maye not only loves Sean Payton ... but the Broncos' QB coach, Davis Webb.

3 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Jake Shapiro

Bo Nix says Broncos are on track, thinks Sean Payton is special

Earlier this week Sean Payton laid out exactly what he's looking for in a qb and it just so happens that Bo Nix meets all the specifications

4 hours ago

Jayden Daniels...

Will Petersen

QB Jayden Daniels calls Sean Payton “the guru” at NFL Combine

Jayden Daniels certainly sounds like he's a fan of Sean Payton, particularly because he's still a legend in the state of Louisiana

5 hours ago

Could Michael Penix Jr. be a Broncos quarterback...

Andrew Mason

Broncos make it ‘tough’ on Michael Penix Jr. in Combine meeting

The Broncos put Michael Penix Jr. through the ringer in their meeting, showing him some of his bad plays from his college career.

7 hours ago

Terrion Arnold...

Andrew Mason

Broncos interview potential top corner in class at NFL Combine

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold met with 25 teams on a formal basis at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis -- including the Denver Broncos.

22 hours ago

Caleb Williams Broncos trade...

Will Petersen

Don’t count out a big trade up as Broncos met with all the top QBs

For 18 minutes the Broncos spoke with Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye; they'd have to make a big trade to land any of the three

1 day ago

Luke McCaffrey says it’d be “dream come true” to play for Broncos