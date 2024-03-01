Luke McCaffrey says it’d be “dream come true” to play for Broncos

The Denver Broncos need more weapons at the wide receiver position, and maybe Luke McCaffrey could help.

McCaffrey, you know that name.

His father Ed won two Super Bowls with the Broncos in the late 1990s, and his brother Christian is the best running back in the NFL with the 49ers.

Luke, the youngest of four McCaffrey boys, finished his college football career at Rice and was very productive in 2023. The former QB turned wideout caught 71 passes for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Owls. He improved on a solid 2022 season in which he went for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

He clearly has the good genes, so Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton would be wise to take a look. It won’t cost a premium pick, but McCaffrey could be a fourth-round or fifth-round selection.

And the Valor Christian alum would love to come home. Speaking with Scotty Gange of 9NEWS in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine, McCaffrey lit up when asked about the possibility of being drafted by the Broncos.

"𝙄𝙩 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙖𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙬 𝙪𝙥 𝙖𝙩 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙚 𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝. 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙬𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙗𝙚 𝙖 𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙧𝙪𝙚."🏈 Rice WR Luke McCaffrey would love to be drafted by his dad's former team and return home to Colorado. 🏔️#9sports pic.twitter.com/sgmxFO8GYy — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) March 1, 2024

“It’d be awesome. That’d be a dream come true. I grew up kind of in that locker room with my dad playing and then doing broadcasting,” McCaffrey said.

As mentioned, Ed played for Denver for nine seasons then called the games on radio for several years after his retirement. Luke also remembers playing at Empower Field at Mile High in state championship games with the Eagles.

“It was awesome to grow up in Mile High. Got to play a couple games there in high school luckily the seasons that we did well. That’d be a dream come true, that’d be such a blessing,” McCaffrey said.

Given how productive Christian is in San Francisco and Ed’s excellent career, any team that gets Luke will have high expectations. And if he get his way, that could be the Broncos.