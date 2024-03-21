Russell Wilson earned a lot from the Broncos, but lost money on Denver mansion

Russell Wilson had more bathrooms in his Denver-area home than he won games while playing for the Denver Broncos. The maligned quarterback took another L on his way out of Colorado, selling his home for much less than the record-setting price he bought it for.

According to Denver Business Journal, Wilson and wife Ciara’s Cherry Hills Village home sold for $21.5 million on Wednesday, $3.5 million less than they bought it for in 2022 after being traded to Denver from Seattle. Wilson had two more years left on his contract at the time of the trade but then signed a quarter-billion-dollar extension to stay in Colorado long-term. Less than two years later, the Broncos have cut Wilson for poor performance and he’s already signed to play in Pittsburgh.

Wilson’s home, while sold at a loss, was the second-most expensive real estate sale in Denver history. Second to just what he bought the 20,000 square feet home for at $25 million. Those transactions easily top the third-most most expensive real estate sale in Denver history, $16 million.

The house at 10 Cherry Hills Park Drive, sitting on five acres of land, features a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a basketball court and a guest apartment with its own kitchen.

The Wilsons have struggled to sell their Washington home, which hit the market for $36 million in the spring of 2022 and was still on the market earlier this month.

Wilson’s home became the butt end of a joke during his first season in Denver as it took until Week 15 for him to throw for more touchdowns than he had bathrooms at his house. It’s part of a larger story where Wilson did not live up to the mega-trade that brought him to Colorado, nor the giant contract extension he signed to stay. Denver had one of their most embarrassing seasons in history in Wilson’s first year as the team went 5-12 and head coach Nathaniel Hackett got fired. Sean Payton was brought in and improved the team to 8-9, giving hope for a playoff spot late in the season. But Wilson was benched for performance reasons, according to the coach.

Wilson was cut by the Broncos earlier this month and quickly signed to be the top quarterback in Pittsburgh. The Broncos are still searching for their next quarterback.

Wilson’s rocky mountain legacy may be fewer wins in orange and blue than toilets he owned where he lived during his short time in Denver.