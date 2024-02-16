Report: Russell Wilson looking to sell Denver home

Perhaps another sign that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson won’t be in the Mile High City much longer; he is accepting offers to tour and buy his Cherry Hills house, according to Thomas Gounley of Business Den.

Wilson and his popstar wife Ciara’s home is the most expensive one ever sold in the Denver area. The four-bedroom, 12-bathroom house at 10 Cherry Hills Park Drive was bought in April of 2022. The price topped the previous record for a real estate sale in Denver at $16 million.

Wilson and Ciara’s home is20,000 square feett, sitting on five acres of land. Some perks are a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a basketball court and a guest apartment with its own kitchen.

Wilson’s home became the butt end of a joke during his first season inDenverr as it took until Week 15 for him to throw for more touchdowns than he had bathrooms at his house. It’s part of a larger story where Wilson did not live up to the mega-trade that brought him to Colorado, nor the giant contract extension he signed to stay. That extension kicks in before the start of the 2024 season but it’s largely expected that the Broncos will eat the whole deal and take on an eye-watering cap hit so they can move forward without Wilson.

Denver had one of their most embarrassing seasons in history in Wilson’s first year as the team went 5-12 and head coach Nathaniel Hackett got fired. Sean Payton was brought in and improved the team to 8-9, giving hope for a playoff spot late in the season. But Wilson was benched for performance reasons, according to the coach.

The Broncos have the No. 12 pick in the NFL Draft and many expect the team to pick their quarterback of the future then. Though some want Denver to go after a veteran in free agency with the little money the team can offer. Either way, it could be a while before the Broncos are back to being good again and that’s in part due to Wilson just not working out in Denver.