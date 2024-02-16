Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Report: Russell Wilson looking to sell Denver home

Feb 16, 2024, 3:47 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Perhaps another sign that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson won’t be in the Mile High City much longer; he is accepting offers to tour and buy his Cherry Hills house, according to Thomas Gounley of Business Den.

Wilson and his popstar wife Ciara’s home is the most expensive one ever sold in the Denver area. The four-bedroom, 12-bathroom house at 10 Cherry Hills Park Drive was bought in April of 2022. The price topped the previous record for a real estate sale in Denver at $16 million.

Wilson and Ciara’s home is20,000 square feett, sitting on five acres of land. Some perks are a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a basketball court and a guest apartment with its own kitchen.

Wilson’s home became the butt end of a joke during his first season inDenverr as it took until Week 15 for him to throw for more touchdowns than he had bathrooms at his house. It’s part of a larger story where Wilson did not live up to the mega-trade that brought him to Colorado, nor the giant contract extension he signed to stay. That extension kicks in before the start of the 2024 season but it’s largely expected that the Broncos will eat the whole deal and take on an eye-watering cap hit so they can move forward without Wilson.

Denver had one of their most embarrassing seasons in history in Wilson’s first year as the team went 5-12 and head coach Nathaniel Hackett got fired. Sean Payton was brought in and improved the team to 8-9, giving hope for a playoff spot late in the season. But Wilson was benched for performance reasons, according to the coach.

The Broncos have the No. 12 pick in the NFL Draft and many expect the team to pick their quarterback of the future then. Though some want Denver to go after a veteran in free agency with the little money the team can offer. Either way, it could be a while before the Broncos are back to being good again and that’s in part due to Wilson just not working out in Denver.

Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo...

Andrew Mason

Does the Jimmy Garoppolo suspension move him off the Broncos’ QB list?

It might have an impact, but there are other factors that count as strikes on the CV of veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

5 hours ago

Sam Darnold...

Cecil Lammey

3 Reasons why the Broncos should sign QB Sam Darnold

As the Denver Broncos look for a quarterback, should they consider former first-round pick Sam Darnold? He seemed to get his feet under him as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers, and Darnold might be the best “bridge” quarterback the Broncos can find. Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! […]

22 hours ago

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions shakes hands with Head Coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers give Broncos third-worst shot to win Super Bowl in 25

The Broncos last playoff game was Super Bowl 50—could the orange and blue's next postseason run culminate in a trip to Super Bowl LIX in 2025

1 day ago

Sam Darnold...

Andrew Mason

Could Sam Darnold be a fit as the new Broncos quarterback?

Sam Darnold spent the 2023 season as a 49ers backup -- but he got an advanced education in reading defenses that should serve him well.

1 day ago

Bo Nix Broncos mock draft...

Andrew Mason

Could Bo Nix be a Bronco? Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt sees a fit

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has noted that Bo Nix reminds him of Drew Brees ... and this week, Klatt mocked the Oregon QB to the Broncos.

1 day ago

J.J. McCarthy...

Andrew Mason

J.J. McCarthy to the Broncos? ESPN predicts it to happen

J.J. McCarthy could be a reasonable target for the Broncos, and ESPN has McCarthy mocked to them at No. 12.

2 days ago

Report: Russell Wilson looking to sell Denver home