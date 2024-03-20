Close
BRONCOS

NFL exec thinks Russell Wilson could be cut by Steelers after camp

Mar 20, 2024, 3:05 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Is there a chance Russell Wilson doesn’t even make it to the first regular season game with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, at least one NFL executive feels that way.

With the Denver Broncos paying nearly all of Wilson’s $39 million salary this year, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers took on very little risk when they signed Wilson for just $1.2 million. They also did the same when acquiring Justin Fields for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Clearly the strategy in Pittsburgh is to have two guys come into training camp and see what each one has to offer. The Steelers are more than willing to find out, given the low prices they paid to get both on the roster.

And even though some reports say Wilson will be the starter come Week 1, Schefter isn’t so sure that’s the case. He’s definitely the stater entering training camp, but that could change.

Appearing on “NFL Live” on Tuesday, the top insider in football made some interesting comments.

“They can appoint Russell Wilson the starter, they can say Fields is the backup,” Schefter said. “The fact of the matter is they have the luxury of letting this play out during camp and doing whatever is best for that football team.”

He then went on to drop a bit of a bombshell, pointing that at least one top boss in the NFL thinks Wilson might not even make it to September.

“There is no commitment, obligation, loyalty to anyone of these guys. They didn’t pay very much for either one of them. I even had an executive say if Justin Fields outplayed him during training camp, they could see them moving on from him before the season,” Schefter said.

Now that would be something.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton would feel the ultimate validation if Wilson never even played a snap that counted with the Steelers.

That doesn’t feel likely, but according to some in the league, it’s also not totally out of the realm of possibility.

And again, given their lack of financial commitment to Wilson, if Tomlin and the Steelers feel he can’t play, they’ll be tempted to cut ties sooner rather than later.

