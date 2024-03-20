Jerry Jeudy sends odd tweet to try and make a statistical point

Jerry Jeudy and social media have been a fascinating match during the wide receiver’s NFL career.

His TikTok videos have frequently been top-shelf; his moves suit that medium well.

But the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter has led to some controversy. beginning in 2020, when he posted — and subsequently deleted — a tweet about getting his conditioning in after a 1-catch performance in a loss at Kansas City.

This time, it came on what should have been one of his biggest days — when he got a life-changing contract that included $41 million of fully-guaranteed cash from Cleveland. The deal came just six days after his trade from the Broncos to the Browns became official.

With a flood of criticism — much of it come from the Rocky Mountain region and Broncos Country, mind you — about the merits of such a contract going to a player who remains in search of his first 1,000-yard season, Jerry Jeudy fired back on social media:

lol 972 missed 6 games there go ur 1,000 😂😂 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 19, 2024

The only problem? The year in which he set a career single-season high with 972 yards, he missed two games, not six. In fact, Jeudy has never missed exactly six games in a season during his four-year pro career.

That said, Jeudy was on a 1,000-yard pace that season. And that would have been the case even under the old 16-game schedule instead of the 17-game slate the NFL instituted starting with the 2021 season. So, the spirit of the post is valid, even if the details are misaligned.

But it also showed that the fifth-year wide receiver perhaps remains far too attuned to criticism that floats around — whether from ex-players like Steve Smith Sr. or people on social media.