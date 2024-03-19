Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Jerry Jeudy secures big contract from Browns

Mar 19, 2024, 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:04 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Jerry Jeudy got something from the Cleveland Browns that didn’t appear to coming from the Denver Broncos: a sizable new contract.

Set to play this year on a fifth-year option, the Browns instead agreed to a three-year contract extension that will be worth $41 million in full guarantees and could be worth up to $58 million. NFL Network first reported the Browns’ move and the terms.

The fully-guaranteed figure is tied for the fifth-highest in the NFL among wide receivers, according to the data compiled by OvertheCap.com. The average-per-year value of $19.33 million ranks 17th among wide receivers.

In average annual value of the deal, Jerry Jeudy is the No. 2 wide receiver on the Browns, behind fellow Alabama producer Amari Cooper, whose current contract has an AAV of $20 million.

For the Browns, it reinforces their decision to trade for Jeudy earlier this month. Cleveland sent fifth- and sixth-round picks to the Broncos in exchange for Jeudy, who did not record a 1,000-yard season during his four years with the Broncos — falling 28 yards short in 2022 — and scored 11 touchdowns over his 57 games in orange and blue.

Last week, Jerry Jeudy sat down for an interview with the Browns’ digital-media operation after visiting the team’s Berea, Ohio facility for the first time as an NFL player and said, “I feel like I’m wanted here.”

“As a player, you always want to be in a place where you want to feel welcomed, and want to make you feel like home, and you want to be wanted,” Jeudy said. “So, having that feeling, it was great.”

Tuesday, the Browns showed just how much they wanted Jeudy with by opening their wallet.

Broncos

Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Peyton Manning’s Netflix show is back, this time following receivers

Netflix announced that "Receiver" will drop soon, as Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions followed five pass-catchers during the 2023 season

3 hours ago

Broncos mock draft Brock Bowers...

Will Petersen

New mock draft has Broncos taking potentially special tight end

In the third edition of his mock draft this offseason, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has the Broncos staying at No. 12 and taking Brock Bowers

3 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos mock draft...

Andrew Mason

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projects Bo Nix to Broncos at No. 12

Oregon’s Bo Nix appears to be a clear QB5 in the NFL Draft … but in Mel Kiper Jr.’s eyes, that could land him as the No. 12 overall pick.

6 hours ago

Broncos fans...

Will Petersen

Broncos better be careful, or they won’t be Colorado’s favorite team

The Broncos are sharing a town with Nikola Jokic and Nathan MacKinnon, and if they can't get it together, they'll no longer be the top dog

10 hours ago

Steve Tensi...

Andrew Mason

Former Broncos quarterback Steve Tensi passes away

Steve Tensi, who quarterbacked the Denver Broncos for four seasons in their early years, died at the age of 81.

14 hours ago

Josh Dobbs...

Andrew Mason

Another QB drops off the market, so, which veteran quarterbacks are left?

Cross another free-agent quarterback off the available list, as Josh Dobbs joined the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

15 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy secures big contract from Browns