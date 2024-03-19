Jerry Jeudy secures big contract from Browns

Jerry Jeudy got something from the Cleveland Browns that didn’t appear to coming from the Denver Broncos: a sizable new contract.

Set to play this year on a fifth-year option, the Browns instead agreed to a three-year contract extension that will be worth $41 million in full guarantees and could be worth up to $58 million. NFL Network first reported the Browns’ move and the terms.

The fully-guaranteed figure is tied for the fifth-highest in the NFL among wide receivers, according to the data compiled by OvertheCap.com. The average-per-year value of $19.33 million ranks 17th among wide receivers.

In average annual value of the deal, Jerry Jeudy is the No. 2 wide receiver on the Browns, behind fellow Alabama producer Amari Cooper, whose current contract has an AAV of $20 million.

For the Browns, it reinforces their decision to trade for Jeudy earlier this month. Cleveland sent fifth- and sixth-round picks to the Broncos in exchange for Jeudy, who did not record a 1,000-yard season during his four years with the Broncos — falling 28 yards short in 2022 — and scored 11 touchdowns over his 57 games in orange and blue.

Last week, Jerry Jeudy sat down for an interview with the Browns’ digital-media operation after visiting the team’s Berea, Ohio facility for the first time as an NFL player and said, “I feel like I’m wanted here.”

“As a player, you always want to be in a place where you want to feel welcomed, and want to make you feel like home, and you want to be wanted,” Jeudy said. “So, having that feeling, it was great.”

Tuesday, the Browns showed just how much they wanted Jeudy with by opening their wallet.