Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Jerry Jeudy sounds excited to be in Cleveland — and perhaps out of Denver

Mar 14, 2024, 12:42 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Jerry Jeudy has a new team and a new city — and, perhaps, a new-found enthusiasm in the wake of his trade from the Denver Broncos.

“I had heard that the Browns were interested in me even two years ago,” Jeudy said in an interview posted on the Cleveland Browns’ digital-media channels on Wednesday.

“To actually be here is a surreal moment. I feel like I’m wanted here.”

Denver sent Jeudy to the Browns in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round picks this week. The teams agreed on the parameters of the deal last Saturday, and formally executed the swap when the new league year began Wednesday.

“As a player, you always want to be in a place where you want to feel welcomed, and want to make you feel like home, and you want to be wanted,” Jeudy said. “So, having that feeling, it was great.”

It isn’t that Jeudy didn’t walk into Centura Health Training Canter for the first time four years ago feeling unwanted. But he heard all of the chatter about potential trades — as far back as “two years ago,” as he said in the afore-mentioned quote from the Wednesday interview at Browns headquarters in Berea, Ohio.

By the time his fourth and final season with the Broncos ended, Jeudy had reached a point of exasperation with the trade rumblings.

“I don’t give a f*** about none of that,” Jeudy said on Jan. 8 at the Broncos’ locker-room cleanout day.

Wednesday, Jerry Jeudy referred to his time in Denver as “>”a tough few years.”

“I just want this chapter to be better than before,” he said. “So, a great opportunity here to be part of a winning program. Of course, to bring a Super Bowl here. I’m just excited to be here.

And when asked about what he took from Denver to apply to Cleveland, Jerry Jeudy offered a simple answer.

“Really just being the best version of myself, really,” he said. “It’s been a tough few years at Denver, but it’s just good to have a fresh start here, just being here.”

The Browns hope that “best version” is better than what Denver got — which was four seasons sprinkled with tantalizing moments but frustrating inconsistency and a soupçon of off-field drama.

Broncos

Sam Howell...

Andrew Mason

Cross Sam Howell off the list of Broncos possible quarterbacks

Sam Howell is no longer a potential Broncos QB option, as he's headed to Seattle in a draft-pick swap.

1 hour ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Broncos plan is clear after taking bigger Wilson cap hit now

The rebuilding plan of Sean Payton and the Broncos is clear now. But will Broncos Country be patient enough to ride it out?

12 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

The Broncos have mapped out the Russell Wilson cap hit

The Denver Broncos had a couple of choices when it came to the cap hit from cutting Russell Wilson and the team chose a path on Wednesday

21 hours ago

Adam Trautman...

Cecil Lammey

When are the Broncos going to add more playmakers on offense?

The Denver Broncos have been less active in free agency, especially when it comes to adding playmakers on offense. So, what are they waiting for? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

23 hours ago

Mason Rudolph...

Andrew Mason

Another quarterback goes off the free-agent market

Mason Rudolph was rendered redundant by Pittsburgh adding Russell Wilson ... but he won't be replacing Wilson in Denver.

24 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Will Petersen

The Broncos officially announce Jerry Jeudy is gone for two picks

The trade of Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns was reported over the weekend, but with the new NFL league year starting, it's now official

1 day ago

Jerry Jeudy sounds excited to be in Cleveland — and perhaps out of Denver