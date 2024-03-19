Peyton Manning’s Netflix show is back, this time following receivers

Former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning was the executive producer on the smash hit show “Quarterback” last year, and it’s back.

Except this time, with a twist.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that “Receiver” will drop soon, as Manning’s Omaha Productions followed five pass-catchers during the 2023 NFL season.

It’s actually four wide receivers and one tight end, with the cast including Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel, Amon-Ra St. Brown and George Kittle.

Davante Adams

Justin Jefferson

George Kittle

Deebo Samuel

Amon-Ra St. Brown From the creators of QUARTERBACK, RECEIVER is coming later this year. pic.twitter.com/OVUH2X2YQ6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 19, 2024

“Quarterback ✔️, Next up: Receiver,” Omaha Productions wrote in a tweet.

Manning said back in September that casting Season 2 of “Quarterback” had been tough, with not enough QBs wanting to do the show. Rather than take his ball and go home, the Hall of Famer apparently pivoted to wide receivers and signed on a star-studded cast.

Adams, Jefferson, Samuel and St. Brown are all considered top-10 wideouts in the NFL, if not top-5. Kittle is arguably the second greatest tight end in the game, behind only Kansas City’s Travis Kelce.

Also, Manning’s media empire continues to grow. Omaha Productions does the “Manningcast” on Monday Night Football, as well as “Peyton’s Places” on ESPN in addition to now two seasons with Netflix. Manning is reportedly trying to recruit former Patriots coach Bill Belichick as a new media partner.

Adding Belichick to the fold could add to Manning’s list of big names, as well as potentially team him up with recently retired Alabama head coach Nick Saban for a “GOAT Cast” during big football games, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

There’s no date yet for “Receiver” to drop on Netflix, but it does says it’s coming soon. As soon as we know, we’ll keep you posted.