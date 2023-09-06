Close
BRONCOS

Peyton Manning admits casting for ‘Quarterback’ season 2 is tough

Sep 6, 2023, 11:22 AM

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 13: Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning stands on the field befor...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Peyton Manning’s “Quarterback” on Netflix was a smashing success for season 1.

A camera crew followed around Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota during the 2022 season. The all-access, behind the scenes documentary produced some incredible moments, and culminated with Kansas City winning the Super Bowl.

Of course NFL fans are clamoring for a season 2, and Manning wants to do it. The former Broncos star is the executive producer and recently admitted in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that casting has been tough.

“To use a cheesy analogy, we’re definitely in the two-minute drill here,” Manning told the publication in late August. “I’d love for someone to call us back and say, ‘I want to do it.’ I had three starting quarterbacks tell me no yesterday, so I’m swallowing my pride.”

That makes sense. Week 1 begins in just days, so a Netflix crew would have to be mobilized ASAP to truly capture the entire season for a QB or two or three.

“I think maybe some guys are thinking that it is going to be a distraction, even though I told a couple of them, ‘I guarantee you’ll win the Super Bowl like Mahomes if you do it,’” Manning added.

It might not just be the quarterbacks who are concerned. Head coaches may have watched the series and not loved the access that was granted all season. These guys are notorious control freaks, so they might be saying “no” before a QB even asks.

Regardless, it’ll be fun for fans if a season 2 happens. And even though that’s looking less and less likely, if anyone can pull it off, it’s Peyton Manning.

***

