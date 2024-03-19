Another QB drops off the market, so, which veteran quarterbacks are left?

Josh Dobbs started against the Broncos for the Minnesota Vikings last November. He absorbed a fumble-inducing shot from Kareem Jackson that effectively ended the veteran safety’s Broncos career — but didn’t result in a penalty. And that untossed flag ended up being massive in what ended up as a 21-20 Broncos win.

That win pushed the Broncos’ winning streak at the time to four games. It also would cost them two spots of draft position — and ended up meaning two draft spots to the Vikings. That could prove crucial in what transpires heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

The game proved significant. And four months later, neither starting quarterback from that contest remains with their team, as Josh Dobbs agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

Josh Dobbs appears to pencil in as the No. 2 quarterback for the 49ers behind incumbent Brock Purdy. Effectively, the 49ers and Vikings swapped passers, with Sam Darnold signing in San Francisco on a 1-year, $10-million contract last week.

And with that, another quarterback is off the list.

WHO’S LEFT AFTER JOSH DOBBS EXITS THE MARKET?

At this point, it might behoove the Broncos to wait and see on the quarterback market. The aisles have been picked clean, and at the moment, no needs appear poised to arise. Thus, Denver could elect to see how the draft falls — and what it yields at the game’s most important position — before acting to add a veteran.

Free agents remaining include:

Kyle Allen

Matt Barkley

Feleipe Franks

Blaine Gabbert

Garrett Gilbert

Brian Hoyer

A.J. McCarron

Trevor Siemian

Nate Sudfeld

Ryan Tannehill

Carson Wentz

Logan Woodside

Hoyer, Tannehill and Wentz represent the most-experienced options. But only Tannehill and Wentz would appear to represent a measurable upgrade on Jarrett Stidham.