Broncos have had “a couple of interviews” with Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt

MOBILE, Ala. — Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt confirmed Wednesday that he has already had multiple meetings with Broncos officials.

Pratt, who is one of seven quarterbacks on hand for Senior Bowl week, is regarded by many as a potential Day 2 pick in this spring’s NFL Draft.

“I had a couple of interviews with them,” Pratt said at the Senior Bowl’s media-day event Wednesday afternoon, which followed the second day of practice in advance of Saturday’s all-star game.

“I think they went really well,” Pratt continued.

“A lot of just background stuff, getting to know what kind of person (I am), the support system, all that kind of stuff. So, it’s been good.”

On the practice field this week, Pratt distinguished himself with good decision-making and accurate work on rhythm-and-timing passes.

“I think that would be awesome,” Pratt said. “I think that’s something that I excel in — my intermediate pass game, being consistent, that kind of stuff. So, just from what I have seen from his style of offense, it’s something that I definitely feel I have (the ability) to run.”

THE SEAN PAYTON CONNECTION

Of course, Broncos coach Sean Payton and his staff have deep ties with many college programs in Louisiana, including Tulane.

The Green Wave’s offensive line coach is Dan Roushar, who spent 10 seasons on the Saints staff in various capacities, including run-game coordinator/tight-ends coach in 2021, Payton’s 16th and final season with New Orleans.

Pratt and Roushar established a rapport in 2023 — their lone season together at Tulane. That included hearing stories of Roushar’s Saints experience working with Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who spent 15 seasons with the Saints — all with Payton as head coach — before retiring in 2021.

“Just getting to hear the stories about Drew (Brees) and that kind of stuff, being able to connect with him on that kind of level, was really cool,” Pratt said.

So, were there any stories regarding Payton?

“I’m sure that he told a couple. None that I can recall,” Pratt said, smiling.

IT’S NO SURPRISE THAT MICHAEL PRATT WOULD MEET WITH THE BRONCOS …

… and it’s not just because of the connections between Payton and football in the Bayou State. It’s because teams cast such a wide net in the pre-draft process that most prospects with draft able grades — especially those in the top 100, as Pratt is — will speak with every team at some point.

So, it’s not a big deal that the Broncos chatted with Pratt in the first place. But “multiple interviews” before the end of January is notable as the Broncos continue putting together their draft board.

And Pratt is a viable target for Denver given its assets. The Broncos probably do not possess the capital to move into the top three picks — at least not without trading their best player, Pat Surtain II.

And even then, the teams with the first three selections — Chicago, Washington and New England — can all be considered quarterback-needy to the point where selecting Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels would make perfect sense to where not even a trade involving a 2022 first-team All-Pro cornerback would be enough to tempt them into a deal.

Thus, the Broncos must examine more realistic options if they want to add a rookie quarterback. In Round 1, those could include Oregon’s Bo Nix, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

But if the Broncos look beyond that into the draft’s second day, Michael Pratt and his balanced overall skill set may be the prospect who crosses off the most boxes.