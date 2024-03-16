While the Broncos are rebuilding, should a new stadium be in the plan?

While it might be hard to be a Broncos fan right now, Sean Payton has a plan. Everyone has to remain calm and remember that building a team worthy of going to a Super Bowl will take some time. It won’t happen overnight, and Payton made the hard decision to put this organization into rebuild mode.

It was time to move on from the past and start building from the ground up. Once Payton decided to take on a record $85 million in dead cap and move on from Russell Wilson, it was apparent that he was ready to take this team in a different direction.

While Payton has his focus set on rebuilding the team and creating a franchise worthy of going to the Super Bowl, the Walton-Penner Group should be looking into rebuilding something of their own.

Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos stadium, built in 2001 and currently 23 years old, is located in the heart of Denver and has been an essential part of the city’s and team’s history.

Empower Field may not be considered “outdated,” but it is one of the older stadiums in the league and is due for a revamp soon.

Teams across the league are investing billions of dollars in constructing new stadiums to provide fans with distinctive and memorable experiences during the games. The aim is to enhance the overall fan experience by offering everyone in attendance amenities such as padded seating and premium food options.

The Rams and Raiders are two perfect examples of what “state-of-the-art” stadiums should look like. Every aspect of those buildings is unique and creates an experience you can’t get at any other stadium in the country.

Last year, the Broncos owners sent out a survey asking season ticket holders about the possibility of building a brand new “state-of-the-art” stadium with significant improvements to the fan experience.

Broncos in survey to season-tix holders:

"The Broncos are exploring possibility of constructing a new state-of-the-art stadium.

"The new stadium would improve fan experience w/new seating options, upgraded amenities across concessions, concourse, technology, merchandise. (more) — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 23, 2023

While the Broncos have invested around $100 million in upgrades to the current stadium, they need to move out of Denver, buy a large chunk of land out East by Denver International Airport, and start fresh.

If the Broncos decided to build a new stadium out east, they could create a unique experience that is authentic to “Broncos Country.” Collaborating with various restaurants, bars, casinos, hotels and other entertainment outlets could create a fan experience unmatched by any other team in the league. With the help of the ownership group’s connections and financial resources, the possibilities are endless.

Fully developing this new stadium and the land around it would take ten-plus years, but the Broncos’ long-term investment would be substantial and worth the risk.

Whether the Walton-Penner group decides to relocate the team out east or not, a new stadium is in high demand regardless. Building a new stadium with a dome or retractable roof would bring all kinds of new events to Colorado and allow the stadium to be used all year round.

The Walton-Penner ownership group faces a big decision about rebuilding the stadium in Denver or relocating elsewhere. As the wealthiest owners in the NFL, Broncos fans will have high expectations, regardless of their decision.

While the current stadium is iconic and beloved by the people of Denver, it’s time to move on and start a fresh chapter in Broncos history.

Follow @zlazarus98