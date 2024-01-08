Close
Jerry Jeudy is clearly not worried about noise surrounding his future

Jan 8, 2024, 11:32 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has had an eventful year.

Whether it be getting in an altercation with NFL Network’s Steve Smith Sr. before a game, nearly being traded, or his visible frustration with QB Russell Wilson, Jeudy has made plenty of headlines.

So, of course, the disgruntled wideout had to make one more on Monday.

As Jeudy and the rest of the Broncos cleaned out their lockers after wrapping up an 8-9 season, he was asked about potential noise surrounding his future in Denver. He got straight to the point.

A fair warning, Jeudy’s answer contains explicit language.

As mentioned, considering Jeudy was a trade deadline candidate this past October, the Broncos could look to move him again. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Denver turned down a third-round and fifth-round pick, something that surprised many fans at the time.

The Broncos picked up Jeudy’s fifth-year option this past offseason, so he’s under team control for 2024. Still, with nearly a $13 million cap hit, it’ll be tempting to try to trade him. The former first-round pick out of Alabama caught just 54 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns this season. In his career, Jeudy has only 11 touchdowns in four seasons.

As for an extension, that feels very unlikely, although this is the time they generally get negotiated for first-rounders who had their options picked up.

There are a lot of questions surrounding Jeudy and the Broncos moving forward. The fans will clearly care, while Jeudy himself doesn’t seem all that concerned.

