Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

The Broncos officially announce Jerry Jeudy is gone for two picks

Mar 13, 2024, 2:59 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos officially traded former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday afternoon.

The move was reported over the weekend, but with the new NFL league year starting, it’s now confirmed.

The wide receiver was a huge disappointment in his four years with Denver, collecting just 11 touchdowns in 57 games. He only had two TDs in 2023, fewer than pass-catchers like Brandon Johnson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Adam Trautman.

In return, GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton acquired two draft selections from the Browns, one in the fifth-round and one in the sixth. They will be No. 136 and No. 203 overall.

Denver announced the trade on social media, then sent a thank you to Jeudy for his time in Denver.

The trade of Jerry Jeudy by the Broncos brings an end to a four-year era that saw the team select him with the No. 15 overall pick in 2020, then witness a promising season marred by drops as a rookie. It didn’t get much better from there. Jeudy caught zero touchdowns in 2021 and six in 2022.

The Broncos will save $12.987 million of cap space in the trade.

On the roster, Jeudy’s departure opens the door for Marvin Mims Jr. to assume a more prominent role. The team’s current starting receivers would likely be Mims, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Patrick agreed to a restructured deal last week that reduced his 2024 salary to the league minimum as he tries to return from a ruptured Achilles preceded by a torn ACL.

For Jeudy, he’ll get a fresh start in Cleveland. We’ll see if he picks fights with NFL Network analysts and has bizarre locker room interviews, or if he finally taps into the potential that the Broncos saw four years ago.

Broncos

Adam Trautman...

Cecil Lammey

When are the Broncos going to add more playmakers on offense?

The Denver Broncos have been less active in free agency, especially when it comes to adding playmakers on offense. So, what are they waiting for? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

59 minutes ago

Mason Rudolph...

Andrew Mason

Another quarterback goes off the free-agent market

Mason Rudolph was rendered redundant by Pittsburgh adding Russell Wilson ... but he won't be replacing Wilson in Denver.

2 hours ago

Sean Payton Broncos Super Bowl odds...

Will Petersen

The Broncos have their worst preseason Super Bowl odds ever

The oddsmakers at one popular sportsbook have set the Broncos odds of winning the Super Bowl next year at +12000, or 120-1

6 hours ago

Humphrey...

Andrew Mason

Broncos bring back one of their wide receivers

Lil'Jordan Humphrey will return to the Broncos after agreeing on a one-year contract in advance of the new league year.

7 hours ago

Peyton Manning Olympics...

Will Petersen

Peyton Manning lands cool gig at Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Peyton Manning will be joined by sportscaster Mike Tirico and singer Kelly Clarkson as hosts of the opening ceremony at the 2024 Olympics

7 hours ago

Broncos Adam Trautman...

Andrew Mason

Broncos re-sign their leading tight end from 2023

Adam Trautman will return to the Broncos after agreeing on a two-year contract with the team on Tuesday night.

22 hours ago

The Broncos officially announce Jerry Jeudy is gone for two picks