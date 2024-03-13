The Broncos officially announce Jerry Jeudy is gone for two picks

The Denver Broncos officially traded former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday afternoon.

The move was reported over the weekend, but with the new NFL league year starting, it’s now confirmed.

The wide receiver was a huge disappointment in his four years with Denver, collecting just 11 touchdowns in 57 games. He only had two TDs in 2023, fewer than pass-catchers like Brandon Johnson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Adam Trautman.

In return, GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton acquired two draft selections from the Browns, one in the fifth-round and one in the sixth. They will be No. 136 and No. 203 overall.

Denver announced the trade on social media, then sent a thank you to Jeudy for his time in Denver.

The trade of Jerry Jeudy by the Broncos brings an end to a four-year era that saw the team select him with the No. 15 overall pick in 2020, then witness a promising season marred by drops as a rookie. It didn’t get much better from there. Jeudy caught zero touchdowns in 2021 and six in 2022.

The Broncos will save $12.987 million of cap space in the trade.

On the roster, Jeudy’s departure opens the door for Marvin Mims Jr. to assume a more prominent role. The team’s current starting receivers would likely be Mims, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Patrick agreed to a restructured deal last week that reduced his 2024 salary to the league minimum as he tries to return from a ruptured Achilles preceded by a torn ACL.

For Jeudy, he’ll get a fresh start in Cleveland. We’ll see if he picks fights with NFL Network analysts and has bizarre locker room interviews, or if he finally taps into the potential that the Broncos saw four years ago.