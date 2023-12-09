Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Drew Lock could make his first post-Broncos NFL start on Sunday

Dec 9, 2023, 2:26 PM | Updated: 2:27 pm

Drew Lock...

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

For Drew Lock in Seattle, it hasn’t quite worked out as the former Broncos quarterback had hoped — at least so far.

Dealt to the Seahawks in March 2022 as part of the Russell Wilson trade, Lock lost a 2022 training-camp quarterback competition to veteran Geno Smith. Then he watched as Smith authored a career season, earning a Pro Bowl nod while guiding Seattle back to the postseason.

Smith hasn’t missed a start since. But he is listed as questionable with a groin injury, putting Lock in line for a spot start for Seattle against the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle held Smith out of Friday’s practice.

“If this comes to pass, he is as ready as he can get,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Lock.

The last previous start for Drew Lock came in his final game as a Bronco: on Jan. 8, 2022 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Lock started the final three games of the 2021 season in relief of Teddy Bridgewater, who went on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 15 against Cincinnati.

The Broncos lost that game — best remembered for a disastrous Lock fumble in the red zone in the fourth quarter — and then dropped the three games he started. He posted an 80.4 passer rating during his 2021 work.

After Lock’s final Denver start, then-coach Vic Fangio noted that the difference between the Broncos and their other AFC West rivals started with the gap at quarterback.

“Those other three teams have top-shelf quarterbacks, which is obvious to everybody,” Fangio said then. One day later, the Broncos dismissed the embattled coach.

The subsequent trade to Seattle brought Drew Lock some hope. It faded that summer. He saw relief work against the Giants and Rams earlier this year, but didn’t do much, going 4-of-12 for 66 yards with an interception and an 18.1 passer rating.

But now, there could be another chance for Lock.

Broncos

Russell Wilson...

Zach Lazarus

Russell Wilson needs to be the Broncos starting QB in 2024

If the Broncos were to trade for another QB or draft someone, it would be detrimental to the organization's progress over the last few years

1 hour ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

This is how Sean Payton will write his new second-half play script

Sean Payton will have a script with which to open the second half — but he won’t write that script until halftime in Los Angeles on Sunday.

18 hours ago

Samaje Perine...

Andrew Mason

Broncos list Samaje Perine as questionable for Chargers game

Samaje Perine landed on the injury report Friday after missing Broncos practice with a knee injury. He is questionable for Week 14.

21 hours ago

Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

What’s the best gameplan for the Broncos against the Chargers?

The Broncos have a winnable game on the road against the Chargers in Week 14, so what is their best path to victory? Watch Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason on Orange and Blue Today! Follow @CecilLammey

22 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

The enemy of the Broncos? One player says it’s themselves

The Broncos have faced some rough opponents this season, but in one player's eyes, the toughest one is themselves and self-inflicted wounds.

2 days ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Cecil Lammey

Should the Broncos try the air attack again in Week 14?

Sure, relying on Russell Wilson’s arm didn’t work last week for the Denver Broncos. However, is the passing game the best way to attack the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14? Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason break it down on Orange and Blue Today. Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Drew Lock could make his first post-Broncos NFL start on Sunday