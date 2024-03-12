Two former standout Broncos pass-rushers are together again

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett is moving to Miami, signing a one-year deal worth up to $9 million to join the Dolphins, ESPN is reporting.

Barrett was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to save salary earlier this month after a stellar tenure on the west coast of Florida. The 31-year-old went to two Pro Bowls in five seasons with the Bucs and nearly earned Super Bowl LV MVP for his strong contributions during Tampa Bay’s title run. He had three sacks in the NFC Championship Game in that 2020 season.

Barrett’s new home means he’ll be mixing it up with his former Broncos teammate Bradley Chubb, who Denver traded to Miami in 2022 at the deadline. The Broncos then used the pick acquired in that deal to trade for Sean Payton.

Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are currently rehabbing major injuries but if healthy the Dolphins could have quite the pass-rush. In 2018, under Von Miller’s mentorship, we saw what Chubb and Barrett could do together in Denver. Chubb went off for 12 sacks and Shaq had three.

The team hasn’t offered a timeline for either player’s return from injury, but Phillips is walking without a boot on his right foot and hopes to be ready for the start of the 2024 season. The former Colorado State Rams player, Barrett, saw his career really take off his first season away from Broncos Country when he recorded a league-best 19.5 sacks for the Bucs.

Barrett had a down season last year, recording 4.5 sacks and 52 combined tackles, including 33 solo tackles over 16 games. Meanwhile, Chubb, 27, forced a league-high six fumbles and recorded 11 sacks in 16 games.

Even before Tuesday’s news, these two were always linked as Denver drafted Chubb in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft despite having plenty of pass rushers at the time including Barrett. Barrett then walked and became a star all the while Chubb never recaptured his rookie magic in Denver. And of course, the Broncos passed on Josh Allen to take Chubb.

The two former Broncos are now playing for Colorado native Mike McDaniel in Miami.